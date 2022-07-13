Last few games have been perfect – Ange Postecoglou happy with Celtic pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Last few games have been perfect – Ange Postecoglou happy with Celtic pre-season

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 8.44pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was pleased with the exercise in the Czech Republic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was pleased with the exercise in the Czech Republic (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ange Postecoglou was happy with the lively nature of Celtic’s friendly win over Banik Ostrava after his side won 4-2 in front of a sell-out crowd.

The Czech side were celebrating their centenary in front of about 15,000 fans and took an early lead.

But Celtic hit back quickly when Kyogo Furuhashi converted James Forrest’s cutback and went ahead midway through the first half as Matt O’Riley curled home from outside the box.

Giorgos Giakoumakis volleyed home brilliantly just after the break and Liel Abada netted on the rebound to restore Celtic’s two-goal cushion.

Postecoglou, whose side drew 3-3 at Rapid Vienna on Saturday, told Celtic TV: “It was a cracking atmosphere. It was obviously a big occasion for the club and it was great for us to be part of it. And again it gave the feel of a real contest.

“It’s important, especially as we don’t have any competitive games in pre-season this year.

“I didn’t just want to play friendly games, particularly if they are not played in main stadiums in front of crowds, it loses a little bit. The last few games have been perfect.”

Postecoglou, whose side host Blackburn on Saturday, added: “It was a great exercise for our boys. We started a bit slow and in general were a bit sloppy with some of our passing but on the flip side our good moments were really good.

“You get some pre-season cobwebs and they are working awfully hard in training so they are not going to be buzzing going into games.

“But we picked up and our good stuff was really good, other areas we can still improve on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier