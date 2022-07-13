Andy Murray fights back to beat Max Purcell but limps off court with injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray fights back to beat Max Purcell but limps off court with injury

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 9.06pm
Andy Murray is into the quarter-finals in Newport (Steven Senne/AP)
Andy Murray is into the quarter-finals in Newport (Steven Senne/AP)

Andy Murray came from a set and a break down to beat Wimbledon doubles champion Max Purcell and advance to quarter-finals of the Hall of Fame Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who is extending his grass-court season by playing this low-key event in Newport, was staring down the barrel against the world number 202, trailing 6-4 2-0.

But Murray, who was furious with some questionable line calls throughout, is nothing if not a fighter and again showcased his famed spirit to win 12 of the next 13 games and seal a 4-6 6-2 6-1 win over the Australian.

However, he looked to have picked up an injury in the second set and was limping heavily at the end of the match, which would curb what would have been realistic ambitions of going even deeper in a tournament that is missing most of the biggest names on the tour, with world number nine Felix Auger-Aliassime the top seed.

Third seed Alexander Bublik is next up in the last eight if Murray is fit.

It could have been a much shorter day’s work for the 35-year-old had he converted four break points in Purcell’s opening service game.

The Australian held, though, and then rattled off four more successive games to lead 5-1 in the first set.

Murray made a fight of it and won the three next games before Purcell eventually served the set out to take it 6-4.

When the Scot was broken in a marathon first game of the second set, the writing looked on the wall, especially when Purcell consolidated the break to go 2-0 up.

But his fighting instincts came to the fore, taking complete control of the match, reeling off 12 of the next 13 games to get the win.

