Katarina Johnson-Thompson believes the time was right for change

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 10.02pm
Katarina Johnson-Thompson faces an uphill battle in Eugene. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson admits she needed to make the brave decisions to protect her long-term future.

The reigning heptathlon champion has a different perspective after a troubled build-up to her title defence at the World Championships in Eugene.

Her 18-month injury nightmare is barely behind her and the 29-year-old arrives in Oregon amid difficult preparations, having split from coach Petros Kyprianou in June just months after relocating to Florida.

She only left former coach, Bertrand Valcin, last year having worked with the Frenchman – who oversaw her world title in 2019 – for five years.

IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 – Day Six – Khalifa International Stadium
Bertrand Valcin coached Johnson-Thompson to her world title. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Back in the UK, Johnson-Thompson is now under the tutelage of Aston Moore and insisted the upheaval is necessary.

“I don’t really want to get too into it with the ins and outs but I feel like it just wasn’t working for me out there,” she said, having recovered from a ruptured Achilles to make last year’s Olympics, only to see her Games dream wrecked by a calf injury in the 200m.

“Looking ahead to Paris (2024 Olympics), I wanted to make these decisions sooner rather than later, so I made the decision to come back home and move forward without Petros, which is a shame.

“Ultimately I have to do what’s right for me and I believe this is what it is.