Partick Thistle beat Kilmarnock on penalties in Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Partick Thistle beat Kilmarnock on penalties in Premier Sports Cup

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 10.04pm
Ian McCall’s side claimed the bonus point (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ian McCall’s side claimed the bonus point (Jane Barlow/PA)

Partick Thistle moved into pole position in Group B of the Premier Sports Cup after coming out on top in a penalty shoot-out at Kilmarnock.

Fraser Murray’s slip cost Killie as Thistle edged their hosts 5-4 in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.

Murray lost his footing as he scuffed his penalty over the bar before Kyle Turner netted to earn the Jags a bonus point which put them above the Championship title winners.

Liam Donnelly had put Killie ahead in the 12th minute when he beat goalkeeper David Mitchell to Fraser Murray’s corner to head home at the near post.

Thistle responded well and Brian Graham forced a good save before Daniel Armstrong shot straight at Mitchell.

Aaron Muirhead levelled a minute before the break with a brilliant curling effort following a poor clearance.

The Jags had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside early in the second half when the ball cannoned in off Steven Lawless, who was flagged following Turner’s cross.

Cammy Smith and Ross Docherty headed off target for the visitors before Oli Shaw was denied an 87th-minute winner by another dubious offside decision and later had a shot blocked in the goalmouth.

Aberdeen recorded their second win of the tournament by beating Dumbarton 2-0 at Pittodrie.

Ross McCrorie headed a 36th-minute opener following Jonny Hayes’ corner as the Dons dominated.

Albania midfielder Ylber Ramadani marked his debut with an assist when he set up Matty Kennedy to round the goalkeeper and net in the 57th minute.

Elsewhere in Group A, Raith thrashed Peterhead 6-0 in their opening match. Former Airdrie player Dylan Easton hit a double on his debut, Paul Dixon netted an own goal while Liam Dick, Jamie Gullan and Aidan Connolly were also on target.

Arbroath moved on to six points in Group E, which also contains St Mirren, with a comfortable 3-0 home win against Cowdenbeath. Dylan Paterson, Colin Hamilton and Luke Donnelly scored for Dick Campbell’s team.

Bonnyrigg Rose won their first game as a league club by beating Clyde 2-1 at New Douglas Park. First-half goals from Kieran McGachie and Kieran Hall earned Rose victory against the League 1 side, who replied through Ross Cunningham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier