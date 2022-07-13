Netherlands off the mark at Euro 2022 as Sweden beat Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Netherlands off the mark at Euro 2022 as Sweden beat Switzerland

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 10.38pm
Netherlands’ Danielle van de Donk scored a stunning winner against Portugal (Nick Potts/PA)
Defending champions Netherlands registered their first victory of Euro 2022 after a pulsating Group C clash with Portugal.

Former Arsenal midfielder Danielle van de Donk scored a stunning winner in the second half to earn a 3-2 triumph, having earlier seen Portugal come from two goals down to level.

That victory sees them favourites to progress out of the group, along with Sweden, who beat Switzerland 2-1.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Wednesday’s action.

Netherlands up and running

Netherlands, who won the 2017 edition of the tournament, came through an enthralling battle with Portugal in Leigh to put themselves top of Group C. An emphatic night looked on the cards as they surged into a 2-0 first-half lead through Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt headers.

But Carole Costa’s penalty, which came after VAR intervention, before the break got Portugal back in it and then Diana Silva stunned the Dutch by levelling.

Van de Donk had the final say, though, scoring a goal that was fitting of winning an entertaining game as she curled into the top corner from the edge of the box. A point in their final game against Switzerland will guarantee progress while Portugal have to win against Sweden.

Sweden put themselves in a strong position

Hanna Bennison's ;late goal earned Sweden victory over Switzerland
Sweden put themselves in control of their own destiny in Group C with a 2-1 win over Switzerland at Bramall Lane. In a close affair, Fridolina Rolfo put them ahead eight minutes into the second half, but Switzerland immediately levelled through Ramona Bachmann.

However, an incredible strike from Bennison in the 79th minute sealed three points for the Swedes. It means that, like the Netherlands, if Sweden take a point in their final game against Portugal they will advance to the last eight.

Stokes blow as Lionesses remain grounded

England’s campaign is going swimmingly so far with an opening win over Austria followed up by an 8-0 romp over Norway. But there was some bad news to come out of their camp on Wednesday as Demi Stokes was ruled out of Friday’s clash with Northern Ireland.

The Football Association announced Stokes has a “minor knee injury”, adding that the full-back “will follow an individual programme in the coming days to aid her preparation for next Wednesday’s quarter-final”.

Meanwhile, Chloe Kelly says the Lionesses will not be defined by their emphatic victory over Northern Ireland. She said: “It is about staying grounded, not getting too carried away with an 8-0 win, with one result. It doesn’t define us in this tournament.”

Post of the day

Picture of the day

Holland's Damaris Egurrola, left and Portugal’s Ana Borges battle for the ball during their Group C match
The Netherlands’ Damaris Egurrola, left, and Portugal’s Ana Borges battle for the ball during their Group C match (Nick Potts/PA)

Quote of the day

Up next

July 14

Group D: Italy v Iceland (5pm, Manchester City Academy)
Group D: France v Belgium (8pm, New York Stadium)

