Andy Farrell hoping Ireland ‘saved best till last’ as they chase NZ series win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Andy Farrell hoping Ireland ‘saved best till last’ as they chase NZ series win

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 8.47am
Andy Farrell is plotting another win over New Zealand (Niall Carson/PA)
Andy Farrell is plotting another win over New Zealand (Niall Carson/PA)

Andy Farrell warned there is more to come from Ireland as he urged his players to “bring a bit of chaos” to New Zealand’s game plan during Saturday’s decisive Test.

The Irish created history last weekend by winning away to the All Blacks for the first time to level the series at 1-1 and set up a crunch clash in Wellington.

Head coach Farrell is braced for a backlash from the three-time world champions but hopes the “best is saved till last” as his side seek to complete a landmark tour triumph.

“Everyone realises the size of the task in hand but there’s a lot of excitement in being able to deal with that,” he said.

“The best part of where we’re at is we know we can do better. Albeit we had a decent result in the last Test, hopefully our best is saved till last.

“We’ll see whether there is that much improvement needed because we’re in control as well as them.

“They’ve got a plan but it’s up to us to make sure we bring a bit of chaos to that plan. We’ve got to make sure that we put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks’ minds as the game goes.”

Bundee Aki, right, has been recalled in the only change to Ireland's starting XV
Bundee Aki, right, has been recalled in the only change to Ireland’s starting XV (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ireland pulled off a stunning 23-12 victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium – the All Blacks’ biggest home defeat in 29 years – to cancel out a 42-19 drubbing in Auckland.

Farrell has recalled centre Bundee Aki in place of the injured Garry Ringrose in the only change to his starting XV, while Keith Earls has been added to the bench.

“It really doesn’t get any better for us, we’ve talked about playing against the All Blacks when their backs are against the wall or they’ve come off a loss and we know what the history says about all that,” continued the Englishman.

“But that’s exactly where we want to be. We know they will be hurting, we know that they bounce back unbelievably strong. We’ve played them enough times now to realise what’s coming.

“But to have them in the last game before we break now for another season when we expect them to be fired up, really wanting to prove a point to us and to themselves, it couldn’t be any better for us.

“To be able to deal with those type of situations is exactly where we want to be.”

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster, who has made four personnel changes to his starting line-up, is under increasing pressure after overseeing three defeats from his side’s last four Tests.

Having also beaten the All Blacks in Dublin during the autumn, Ireland have accounted for two of those losses and won four of the seven most-recent meetings between the nations.

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster is under pressure
New Zealand head coach Ian Foster is under pressure (Niall Carson/PA)

“I think they’re starting to understand our game a little bit more,” said Farrell.

“The All Blacks over the years have been the world’s best at being calm under pressure and just staying on point and not letting things get to them too much.

“But it’s our job to make sure that we push them to the limits of that.”

Asked about his counterpart’s job security, he replied: “I think Ian Foster is a fantastic coach and a great bloke at that. It’s not my job to comment on stuff like that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier