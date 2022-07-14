Interim boss Liam Rosenior given chance to make Derby job his by new owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Interim boss Liam Rosenior given chance to make Derby job his by new owners

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 10.23am
Derby’s interim manager Liam Rosenior has been handed the chance to make the job his own (Richard Sellers/PA)
Derby’s interim manager Liam Rosenior has been handed the chance to make the job his own (Richard Sellers/PA)

Liam Rosenior has been handed the chance to make the Derby manager’s job his as the club’s new owners build for the future.

Rosenior, who served as former boss Wayne Rooney’s assistant, was placed in interim charge following the former England skipper’s departure last month.

And in the wake of the subsequent takeover by Clowes Developments, the 38-year-old will have an opportunity to prove himself in the role.

In a statement on the club’s website, the owners said: “As with every aspect of the club, David Clowes and his team are taking their time to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the football side, and to consider all structural options.

“Liam will retain the title of interim manager and will be given every support and encouragement to make the job his.

“This is a new era for Derby County and a new era for Liam as he takes his first steps in management.

“He has shown a real aptitude and appetite for the job in hand and has the respect of the board as he prepares for an exciting campaign.

Wayne Rooney resigned as Derby boss last month
Wayne Rooney resigned as Derby boss last month (Martin Rickett/PA)

“In the meantime, the club will be working round the clock to provide Liam with the players and resources he requires to be successful in the role.”

Derby, who were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship at the end of last season having being deducted 21 points, emerged from nine months in administration when they were finally taken over earlier this month.

Rooney, who stepped down in June following the collapse of American businessman Chris Kirchner’s attempt to buy the club, was this week unveiled as MLS side DC United’s new head coach.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier