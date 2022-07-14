Wales captain Dan Biggar fit to start South Africa decider after shoulder injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wales captain Dan Biggar fit to start South Africa decider after shoulder injury

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 11.57am Updated: July 14 2022, 12.17pm
Dan Biggar has been declared to start the third Test against South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dan Biggar has been declared to start the third Test against South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales captain Dan Biggar has recovered from a shoulder injury and will start Saturday’s Test series decider against South Africa in Cape Town.

Biggar went off early in the second half of Wales’ 13-12 second Test victory last weekend and was replaced by Gareth Anscombe, but he retains his starting place.

In a second boost for Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, prop Dillon Lewis has shaken off an elbow injury and also features.

One change from the Bloemfontein success sees wing Josh Adams replace Alex Cuthbert, who has flown home due to a shoulder problem.

Biggar, Lewis and Cuthbert were all hurt during the game in Bloemfontein as Wales claimed a first victory over the Springboks on South African soil.

But Pivac has been able to select the team that started the first Test 12 days ago when Wales were beaten 32-29 by a late Damian Willemse penalty in Pretoria.

Elsewhere, centre George North will become the most capped back in Wales men’s international rugby history, making his 105th appearance and moving above Stephen Jones.

Pivac said: “Most people had written us off before we left Wales, and to be in this position with an opportunity to win this series is a great position for us to be in.

“However, it has been a tough training week because we have been a bit banged up, as you would expect after two very physical Test matches.

“So to have the majority of the squad that we arrived on these shores with available is a pretty good state to be in, and we are really looking forward to the weekend.

“The atmosphere on match-day has been excellent. South African fans are very loud, they support their side and they let you know what they are thinking of the occasion.

George North
George North will set a new Wales record in the third Test against South Africa (David Davies/PA)

“It is an environment that tests you, and the players have so far stood up in both matches.”

Paying tribute to North’s achievement, Pivac added: “It is fantastic for George.

“He has worked really hard to come back from a major injury, and to break that record is no mean achievement.

“I am looking forward to seeing George out there on Saturday and hope he can have a stormer for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]