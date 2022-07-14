Five stars expected to light up the arena at World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five stars expected to light up the arena at World Championships

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 12.01pm
Christian Coleman is back to defend his 100m world title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Eugene’s Hayward Field hosts the World Championships which start on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five global stars who are expected to make an impact in Oregon.

Faith Kipyegon

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon beaten Laura Muir in last year’s 1500m at the Olympics (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Kenyan has been unbeaten since retaining her 1500m Olympic crown and is looking to upgrade the silver she won three years ago when she had just returned following a 21-month maternity break.

In Tokyo last year she became the first woman and only the second athlete to claim consecutive Olympic 1500m titles after Sebastien Coe.

Christian Coleman

All eyes will be on the defending 100m champion, back at a major championships for the first time since his ban for missing three drugs tests ended last year.

He has still only run the eighth fastest time this year but it will be difficult to write off the American after he won the US trials.

Shericka Jackson

IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 – Day Nine – Khalifa International Stadium
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson is the favourite in the 200m (Martin Rickett/PA)

The sprint star is on fire this year and ran the third fastest 200m in the world when she clocked 21.55 seconds at Jamaica’s trials last month.

She dropped down from the 400m last year, having claimed 400m bronze in Doha three years ago, and was third in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics.

Wayde van Niekerk

2017 IAAF World Championships – Day Two – London Stadium
South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk has struggled with injury. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Fit again, the 2016 Olympic champion and 400m world record holder is a favourite to make the podium.

He has struggled since a knee injury in 2019 forced him to miss the World Championships in Doha and he could only reach the semi-final in Tokyo last year but a fit van Niekerk is a force.

Sydney McLaughlin

The 22-year-old broke her own 400m hurdles world record, which she set at the Olympics, by posting 51.41 seconds at the US trials last month.

That it was at Hayward Field suggests the record could be on the line again, and she has not lost a race since coming second at the World Championships in Doha.

