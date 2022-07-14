Train strike could ‘hugely impact’ fans attending sports events at end of July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Train strike could ‘hugely impact’ fans attending sports events at end of July

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 3.48pm Updated: July 14 2022, 5.17pm
Wembley Stadium will host the Women’s Euro 2022 final on July 31 (Jacob King/PA)
Fans attending the Commonwealth Games, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool, and the opening weekend of the English Football League are set to be hit by a 24-hour train strike.

Train drivers at eight rail companies – Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains – will walk out on July 30 over pay disputes.

The Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham on July 28, while defending Premier League champions City face last season’s FA Cup winners Liverpool at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on July 30.

Wembley will stage the final of Euro 2022 the following day, but it is feared the strike could also disrupt services running on July 31.

“It’s hugely disappointing that unions have decided to strike during a fantastic Summer of sport which has been in the planning for years,” sport minister Nigel Huddleston tweeted.

“This could hugely impact the spectator experience for those planning to travel by train.

“The strike action comes at a critical stage of the Women’s Euros and the start of the Commonwealth Games.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place at the Alexander Stadium on July 28
The opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place at the Alexander Stadium on July 28 (David Davies/PA)

“We are working with the @FA, @birminghamcg22 organisers, local councils and transport providers to make sure spectators can get to and from venues safely and efficiently.”

A spokesperson for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games organising committee said: “We are aware of the impending rail strikes on July 27 and 30 and we are working with Transport for West Midlands to understand any impact this will have on spectators.

“The West Midlands region is one of the best-connected areas in the country and there is a comprehensive spectator transport plan in place which sets out the many different ways people can travel to and from the Games.

“We encourage everyone to visit the Birmingham 2022 website, where they can find the Games Journey Planner: this outlines all transport options that are available, including national coach services, designated shuttle buses and park and ride sites.”

The bulk of the first round of matches in the new EFL season also take place on July 30.

