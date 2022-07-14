Raheem Sterling enjoying LA – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association July 14 2022, 6.51pm Raheem Sterling (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 14. Football Raheem Sterling was stateside after completing Chelsea switch. Thanks for the warm LA welcome ☀️ @Dodgers https://t.co/p1dRAvofVo— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 14, 2022 Huge signing for Chelsea!! 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/48V9D2tPiJ— Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) July 14, 2022 Congrats to @sterling7 on his move to #CFCTop top top top top top top signing & and absolute steal at £50m! Good business by @ChelseaFC https://t.co/XHKDlcirBP— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 14, 2022 Newcastle got on their bikes to channel fan favourite Shola Ameobi. Iconic. 🍏 pic.twitter.com/9pYYd5mJ4G— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 14, 2022 Pep Guardiola was reunited with Kyle Walker. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) Marcus Rashford was working hard in Australia… Training down under 🇦🇺 #MUTOUR22 pic.twitter.com/8nsesfTqb8— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 14, 2022 …while team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo worked out elsewhere. HARD WORK 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/NBxQI0TuL6— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 14, 2022 Caroline Weir was getting settled in her new home. Hala Madrid! Ready for the new challenge @pumafootball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rMYyMSX6h0— Caroline Weir (@itscarolineweir) July 14, 2022 Athletics Sir Mo Farah was overwhelmed by the reaction to his documentary. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Sir Mo Farah🇬🇧🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@gomofarah) Tennis New runabout Emma? *mwahh* 🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/AeBtvcXFNH— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) July 13, 2022 The Norries were heading home. Europe adventure comes to an end for mum and dad! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DOEbTQk3ab— Cameron Norrie (@cam_norrie) July 13, 2022 Thought of the day from Stefanos Tsitsipas. No kids today will ever have to face the awkwardness of calling a girl at home and having her dad pick up the phone.— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) July 14, 2022 Golf Henrik Stenson had a decent view. Great place to watch @TheOpen !@OldCourseHotel pic.twitter.com/i1C1pls5Si— Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) July 14, 2022 Cricket English cricket was celebrating an anniversary. ❤️ https://t.co/z72XSFuGFF— Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) July 14, 2022 The Warners were dancing. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) The Bells were relaxing. Cheers to a fabulous holiday in Majorca. Beautiful island for some R&R with the family 🍹☀️ pic.twitter.com/9g2tdDG0FP— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 14, 2022 Formula One Lando Norris was rocking some cute socks. But did you clock the socks, though? 😅🧦 pic.twitter.com/uFytinXEw7— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 14, 2022 Cycling Chris Froome enjoyed his day on Alpe d’Huez. Happiness is… #TDF2022 #alpedhuez pic.twitter.com/rG2lDD5zGY— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 14, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Raheem Sterling says goodbye to Manchester City – Wednesday’s sporting social England stars celebrate win in Euro 2022 opener – Thursday’s sporting social Tsitsipas fancies a snog and Salah signs new deal – Friday’s sporting social US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick thanks well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social