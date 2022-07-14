Corinne Diacre says France needs more ‘efficiency’ after close win over Belgium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Corinne Diacre says France needs more ‘efficiency’ after close win over Belgium

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 12.11am
France head coach Corinne Diacre was pleased to see her side progress through with a game to spare (Tim Goode/PA)
France head coach Corinne Diacre was pleased to see her side progress through with a game to spare (Tim Goode/PA)

France boss Corinne Diacre was pleased to see her side progress through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a slender 2-1 win over Belgium at the New York Stadium but thinks the ‘efficiency’ they showed against Italy was lacking.

France took the lead early on when Sakina Karchaoui delivered a ball at the back post for Kadidiatou Diani to nod in from close range.

Belgium equalised in the 36th minute against the run of play when Janice Cayman poked home past the onrushing Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, but France restored their deserved lead five minutes later when Griedge Mbock Bathy emphatically headed home from close range.

France were awarded a penalty late on after VAR judged Amber Tysiak to have handled inside the area and was given a second yellow card.

England v France – UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 – Group D – Stadion De Adelaarshorst
France took the lead early on when Sakina Karchaoui delivered a ball at the back post for Kadidiatou Diani to nod in from close range (Mike Egerton/PA)

Captain Wendie Renard failed to take advantage as she missed both the penalty and the follow up, however, France were not to be denied a spot in the quarter-finals.

After the game, Diacre told a press conference: “There were lots of chances  for us to score a third goal but today I think the efficiency against Italy was lacking.

“We know it’s not everyday we score five goals in the first half and we could not get five goals tonight but we are through and that’s all that counts.

“The efficiency was slightly different to the Italy game but we scored one more goal than Belgium which means we won this game and are top of our group.”

France have qualified for the last eight with a game to spare and Diacre wants her side to savour the moment before those upcoming games.

“We are going to rest up and savour the victory and make the most of these joyful moments when they arrive,” she said.

“Its very rare to qualify after two games so were going back to base camp, rest up and take stock regards to injuries tomorrow and then prepare for Iceland.”

Belgium have yet to win a game during the tournament and will require victory against Italy in their final group game in order to progress.

Belgium boss Ives Serneels said: “Everyone gave their all today and it is unfortunate the game does not reflect that.

“I did not think that we were going to concede after six minutes. I am not going to be negative because my team did me proud, but we showed exactly what we were made of tonight and how beautiful the women’s game is.

“We also know France is very good and have the best European players, we are talking about the third best team in the world, so I don’t think we should be negative.

“Its not going to be a walk in the park against Italy, I’ve been working with this team for a long time and I think they have earned their stripes this evening.”

