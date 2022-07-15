Football rumours: Juventus shift sights to Arsenal’s Gabriel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Juventus shift sights to Arsenal’s Gabriel

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 7.17am
Juventus have approached Arsenal about the possibility of signing Gabriel, according to The Independent (John Walton/PA)
Juventus have approached Arsenal about the possibility of signing Gabriel, according to The Independent (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Juventus have approached Arsenal about the possibility of signing defender Gabriel, according to The Independent. The 24-year-old has come to the side’s attention as their hopes of signing Kalidou Koulibaly or retaining Matthijs de Ligt virtually ended.

Newcastle have abandoned pursuit of two of their top transfer targets and are drawing up a new list due to disillusionment with quoted fees and wage demands, according to the Telegraph. The paper reports that the club’s hopes of signing 22-year-old Alexander Isak and 23-year-old Moussa Diaby from Real Sociedad and Bayer Leverkusen respectively have been dropped for a focus on younger and less established players.

The Times reports Tottenham are set to complete their signing of 21-year-old Middlesbrough player Djed Spence for £12million. Antonio Conte had been keen on Spence’s flexibility as a defender.

England v Slovenia – UEFA European U21 Championship – Qualifying – Group G – The John Smith’s Stadium
Djed Spence (Martin Rickett/PA)

And Chelsea have suffered a blow in their pursuit of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, according to the Daily Mail. Milan are expected to offer the 23-year-old a new long-term contract and are reluctant to sell him for anything under £127m.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergio Gomez: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Arsenal are flirting with signing the 21-year-old Anderlecht left-back.

Calvin Bassey: Ajax have made an offer for the 22-year-old Rangers defender, according to the Daily Mail.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier