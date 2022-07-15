Sam Whitelock and Tadhg Beirne’s second-row battle could decide Test series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Whitelock and Tadhg Beirne’s second-row battle could decide Test series

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 9.05am Updated: July 15 2022, 9.27am
New Zealand’s Sam Whitelock, left, and Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne are set for an intriguing second-row battle (PA)
New Zealand and Ireland meet on Saturday for a mouth-watering series decider at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The formidable All Blacks cruised to victory in the opening Test in Auckland a fortnight ago before falling to a first home defeat to the Irish last weekend in Dunedin.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at an intriguing second-row battle which could have a major bearing on the outcome of the series.

Sam Whitelock v Tadgh Beirne
Sam Whitelock and Tadgh Beirne clash in the second row (PA graphic)

Sam Whitelock – Crusaders

Position: Lock
Age: 33
Caps: 133
Debut: versus Ireland, 2010
Height: 6′ 7”
Weight: 20st 13lbs
Points: 30 (six tries)

Only the great Richie McCaw now has more All Blacks caps than the influential Whitelock. The 33-year-old, who was forced to sit out his side’s dismal display in Dunedin due to a delayed concussion, sets the standards for the hosts and possesses remarkable rugby intelligence. His return provides a much-needed boost and timely injection of experience for the Kiwis as he starts alongside long-term partner Brodie Retallick for the 61st time at this level. Half of Whitelock’s international tries came across two meetings with Ireland during his debut year in 2010. Undoubtedly a game-changer, he was recently hailed as a “modern-day Paul O’Connell” by Ronan O’Gara and will be intent on inflicting more misery on the Irish.

Tadhg Beirne – Munster

Position: Lock
Age: 30
Caps: 32
Debut: versus Australia, 2018
Height: 6′ 6”
Weight: 17st 9lbs
Points: 30 (six tries)

Beirne has progressed from the periphery of the international setup to become one of Ireland’s top performers of the Andy Farrell era. The standout form which earned the 30-year-old a spot on last year’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa extended through the autumn and this year’s Six Nations, culminating in his star showing during last week’s landmark second Test victory. Accomplished in any position across the back five of the scrum, Beirne is an imposing figure capable of grabbing games by the scruff of the neck. He is a tackling machine – as evidenced last weekend – a menace at the breakdown, and possesses enviable athleticism, in addition to relentless work-rate.

