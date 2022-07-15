Matt Fagerson No8 battle with Facundo Isa vital as Scotland chase series win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Fagerson No8 battle with Facundo Isa vital as Scotland chase series win

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 9.29am
Matt Fagerson, left, and Facundo Isa’s battle could shape the game (Jane Barlow/Mike Egerton/PA)
Matt Fagerson, left, and Facundo Isa's battle could shape the game (Jane Barlow/Mike Egerton/PA)

Scotland will target a notable Test series triumph when they tackle Argentina in Santiago Del Estero on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend’s team bounced back impressively in last weekend’s second Test, scoring four tries in a 29-6 victory to set up a decider.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a key head-to-head battle between Argentina number eight Facundo Isa and his opposite number Matt Fagerson.

Facundo Isa v Matt Fagerson
Facundo Isa and Matt Fagerson will be important to their respective sides’ chances (PA graphic)

Facundo Isa – Toulon

Rugby Union – Rugby World Cup 2015 – Semi-Final – Argentina v Australia – Twickenham Stadium
Argentina’s Facundo Isa (pictured) in Rugby World Cup action (Gareth Fuller/PA Images).

Position: Number eight
Age: 28
Caps: 39
Debut: versus Scotland, 2014
Height: 6ft 2in
Weight: 17st 6lbs
Points: 30 (6 tries)

Isa made his Test debut against Scotland in Edinburgh almost eight years ago, and he has become a driving force for the Pumas, who boast an outstanding history of producing world-class back-rowers. Plying his trade in the gruelling French Top 14 league with Toulon, he is an uncompromising player who combines consistently outstanding defensive work with a ball-carrying prowess that make him a dangerous operator. Likely to be a key member of Argentina’s World Cup squad next year.

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow

Wales v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Scotland’s Matt Fagerson pictured in Six Nations action against Wales (David Davies/PA Images).

Position: Number eight
Age: 23
Caps: 23
Debut: versus United States, 2018
Height: 6ft 1in
Weight: 17st 4lbs
Points: 5 (1 try)

Back-row forward Fagerson is an integral member of the Scotland squad. He made his Test debut as a 19-year-old, and he is the brother of Scotland prop Zander Fagerson, who wins his 50th cap on Saturday. The Glasgow number eight became only the third teenager to represent Scotland in the professional era after Jonny Gray and Stuart Hogg. He is a versatile performer in terms of back-row positions, combining an impressive work-rate with strong footballing skills. Alongside flankers Rory Darge and Hamish Watson, he completes a strong breakaway unit.

