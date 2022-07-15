Dan Biggar and Handre Pollard hold key to South Africa-Wales series decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dan Biggar and Handre Pollard hold key to South Africa-Wales series decider

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 9.45am
Dan Biggar, left, has been passed fit and will square off with Handre Pollard, right (David Davies/Steve Haag/PA)
Dan Biggar, left, has been passed fit and will square off with Handre Pollard, right (David Davies/Steve Haag/PA)

Test series glory will be on the line for Wales and South Africa when they meet in Cape Town on Saturday.

Wales are fresh from claiming a dramatic 13-12 victory over the world champions last weekend – their first against the Springboks in South Africa – after losing narrowly in Pretoria seven days earlier.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how rival fly-halves and tactical masterminds – Springboks World Cup winner Handre Pollard and Wales captain Dan Biggar – match up.

Handre Pollard v Dan Biggar
Handre Pollard is a World Cup winner while Dan Biggar has over 100 Wales caps (PA graphic)

Handre Pollard – Leicester

South Africa v British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Second Test – Cape Town Stadium
South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard is a proven match winner with the boot  (Steve Haag/PA Archive-PA Images)

Position: Fly-half
Age: 28
Caps: 61
Debut: versus Scotland, 2014
Height: 6ft 2in
Weight: 15st 6lbs
Points: 613 (6 tries)

Pollard was a pivotal player for South Africa when they won the World Cup in 2019, producing high-class performances throughout the competition and kicking 22 points when the Springboks beat England in a one-sided final. Fresh from helping Montpellier land the French Top 14 title, Leicester-bound Pollard captained South Africa in the second Test against Wales, and after experiencing an unexpected defeat he now has a chance to make amends. A proven match-winner off the tee, he will also look to take charge tactically and steer a juggernaut Springboks pack into areas where they can hurt Wales.

Dan Biggar – Northampton

Dan Biggar file photo
Dan Biggar has recovered from a shoulder injury to face South Africa  (David Davies/PA Images).

Position: Fly-half
Age: 32
Caps: 102
Debut: versus Canada, 2008
Height: 6ft 2in
Weight: 14st 2lb
Points: 583 (7 tries)

Biggar took over as Wales skipper from an injured Alun Wyn Jones for this year’s Guinness Six Nations campaign, and he has shone in the role. One of only seven players with membership of Wales’ 100-cap club, he has always led from the front, digging deep into his seemingly limitless reserves of desire, drive and commitment. He has overcome a shoulder injury to start one of the biggest games in Welsh rugby history, and like opposite number Pollard, he offers his team a talismanic presence. If Wales defy pre-tour predictions and win the series, then Biggar’s stock will rise even higher.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]