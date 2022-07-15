Nottingham Forest sign Wayne Hennessey on two-year deal from Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nottingham Forest sign Wayne Hennessey on two-year deal from Burnley

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 9.55am
Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has signed for Nottingam Forest (Simon Galloway/PA)
Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has signed for Nottingam Forest (Simon Galloway/PA)

Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey from Burnley.

The 35-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at the City Ground ahead of Forest’s return to the Premier League.

He will challenge Dean Henderson for the gloves following the latter’s season-long loan move from Manchester United and boasts 183 Premier League appearances to date.

The Wales international said: “I’ve come up against Forest a lot in the past and it’s a fantastic club.

“There’s a great fanbase and the atmosphere at the City Ground is up there with the best in the game. It’ll be a different level now that we’re back in the Premier League.

“I have also played with and against a few of the Forest players. It’s a very exciting time to come on board and I can’t wait to get involved and start training here at the Nigel Doughty Academy.”

Hennessey, who played just two times for the Clarets last season, joins a growing Welsh contingent in the East Midlands, where he will play alongside international team-mates Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams.

Boss Steve Cooper added: “Wayne is an excellent goalkeeper who has proven himself at the highest level over many years.

“He’s helped Wales reach new heights in the international game and he has a wealth of Premier League experience.

“However, Wayne is also a great character and he is a very strong addition to the Nottingham Forest dressing room.”

