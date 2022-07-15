Auston Trusty links up with Birmingham By Press Association July 15 2022, 10.27am Birmingham have signed another defender (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Birmingham have taken defender Auston Trusty on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal. The 23-year-old American has made over 100 appearances in Major League Soccer, most recently representing Colorado Rapids. Trusty told Birmingham’s official website: “It feels great. I am honoured, I am blessed, I am excited for the new chapter and the new challenges. I am just really really happy to be here. “I am a centre-back. I am willing to run, to get stuck into challenges and willing to sacrifice for my team-mates. That is the kind of player you are getting from me and are getting for the team. “I know it is going to be a challenge, I know the intensity is going to be tough. I am just really looking forward to it.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Truss allies deny ‘black ops’ campaign against Mordaunt as campaign heats up Nottingham Forest sign Wayne Hennessey on two-year deal from Burnley ‘Fresh and ready’ Marcus Rashford looks forward to new season A golden weekend for the 150th Open at St Andrews, literally and figuratively