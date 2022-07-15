What can the data tell us ahead of the final round of Euro 2022 group fixtures?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What can the data tell us ahead of the final round of Euro 2022 group fixtures?

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 10.47am
Spain, Norway and the Netherlands are three of the major nations set for key final group games (John Walton/Gareth Fuller/Nick Potts/PA)
Three of the four group winners are decided but there is still plenty to play for in the final round of Euro 2022 group fixtures.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the data can tell us.

Group A

Beth Mead, left, and Ellen White
With the group won, will Beth Mead (left) and Ellen White get the chance to chase goalscoring honours? (Gareth Fuller/PA)

While hosts England meet near neighbours Northern Ireland in Southampton, the main focus will be on the group’s other game along the south coast in Brighton.

Austria and Norway face a straight fight to qualify in second place in the group, with Norway needing a win, while a draw will be enough for Austria.

The world rankings and pre-season seedings make Norway the favourites, ranked 11th by FIFA and 10 places ahead of their opponents, but Martin Sjogren’s side will be nursing the wounds of their stunning 8-0 loss to England. Austria, meanwhile, have scored with only two of their 28 shots so far so will need to improve their conversion rate.

England will look to finish their victorious group campaign in style. While Sarina Wiegman may rest players with nothing riding on the result, Beth Mead leads the Golden Boot standings on four goals, while Ellen White is one away from Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 England goals.

Group B

Denmark's Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen, top, and Lene Christensen celebrate victory over Finland
Denmark need another win to secure qualification (Tim Goode/PA)

The situation is similar in Group B, where the clash between Spain and Denmark will decide second place behind Germany – and England’s quarter-final opponents – and once more it is the Scandinavian side needing a win.

Spain’s opening 4-1 win over Finland gives them the goal difference advantage after Denmark lost 4-0 to Germany.

Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos has been beaten by three of the four shots on target she has faced so far and was culpable for Germany’s opener after clearing the ball straight to forward Klara Buhl, offering encouragement as the Danes look to improve on their solitary goal from 26 attempts.

Germany take on Finland in a dead rubber which should allow Finland’s Tinja-Riikka Korpela to add to her tournament-leading 13 saves – one more than Northern Ireland’s Jackie Burns.

Group C

Danielle van de Donk, left, scores the Netherlands' winner against Portugal
Danielle Van De Donk (left) scored the Netherlands’ winner against Portugal (Nick Potts/PA)

Wins on Wednesday put the Netherlands and Sweden in control of their own destiny, needing just draws against Switzerland and Sweden respectively to secure qualification.

Should the pair have matching results, having drawn with each other in their opening game, top spot will be decided by goal difference or goals scored, with the Dutch currently one ahead on the latter. It is the only group with top spot still to be decided.

Should either of the underdogs produce a win, they will move level on four points with their opponents and above them on head-to-head record – though if all four teams finish level on four points, the full range of tie-breakers will be in play.

Portugal, late replacements after Russia were exiled from the tournament, have acquitted themselves well so far and could pose problems for Sweden. The latter, though, have only given up 15 shots and no clear chances according to UEFA’s official statistics.

Group D

Valentina Bergamaschi, left, celebrates after scoring Italy's vital equaliser against Iceland
Valentina Bergamaschi (left) scored Italy’s vital equaliser against Iceland (Nick Potts/PA)

France wrapped up the group with a tighter-than-expected win over Belgium, meaning England will not meet Les Bleues unless both teams reach the final.

Coach Corinne Diacre will now have the opportunity to rest players such as Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who suffered a knock in that game, but if they put out a relatively-strong side then we could see an interesting clash of styles.

France have been the second most accurate passers at the tournament after the hosts and have completed more than twice as many passes as their opponents (937 to 401). Iceland have the worst passing accuracy at the tournament at just 68 per cent.

The battle for second place is wide open, with Iceland one of three winless teams in the mix. Despite opening their campaign with a heavy 5-1 defeat, Italy look capable of finishing it with a win over Belgium – they rank fourth overall for shots taken, with 34, while their opponents’ tally of 13 is the third-fewest so far.

