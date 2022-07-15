Stephen Robinson believes Celtic target Dylan Reid should stay at St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic have spoken to St Mirren youngster Dylan Reid about a move to Parkhead but Buddies boss Stephen Robinson maintains Paisley is the best place for his development.

The Northern Irishman confirmed that the Scottish champions have met the St Mirren board’s valuation of the 17-year-old midfielder, with reports claiming the fee would be £125,000.

Benfica and Rangers have also been linked with Reid whom Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou suggested would be an option for the club’s B team.

Ahead of the Premier Sports Cup tie against Cowdenbeath in Fife on Saturday, Robinson said: “Celtic have had conversations with Dylan, I have had conversations with him and his parents.

“We want Dylan to stay. We think it is the best place for him to develop which has been proved.

“I will throw young players in and we have done.

“The boy has a decision to make and we don’t want to put any more pressure on a young kid.

“But we genuinely believe this is the best place for him to develop.

“There’s other clubs interested in all our young players, at the minute there is only one who have made the board’s valuation (of Reid) so the rest is all speculation.”