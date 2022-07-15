Dan Biggar says Wales will give their all attempting to beat South Africa again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Biggar says Wales will give their all attempting to beat South Africa again

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 1.02pm
Dan Biggar will captain Wales in a Test series decider against South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Dan Biggar will captain Wales in a Test series decider against South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Dan Biggar says that Wales will “give absolutely everything” in pursuit of a Test series triumph against world champions South Africa that appeared inconceivable three weeks ago.

Biggar admits Wales would “probably have been laughed out of town” had such a possibly even been suggested before the series began.

But after losing narrowly to South Africa in the opener and bouncing back to tie things up last weekend, a titanic Test trilogy reaches its climax on Saturday.

Cape Town’s DHL Stadium and an expected 55,000 capacity crowd will witness Wales’ bid to shred international rugby’s form-book beyond recognition 14 months before the World Cup.

It is just 17 weeks since Wayne Pivac’s team lost at home to regular Guinness Six Nations wooden spoonists Italy, while they had won only four of 12 games before departing Heathrow – beating Canada, Fiji, Australia and Scotland.

“It is a great opportunity on Saturday for us to win a series here,” Wales captain Biggar said.

“I think if we had said that four or five weeks ago before we flew, we would probably have been laughed out of town if I had said that in front of you.

“It is definitely not one to miss, and we are hugely looking forward to it.

“We have put a huge amount into this tour as a group in terms of the amount of training we’ve done and the sacrifices we have made.

“We’ve worked our absolute socks off, so it would be brilliant to get a full reward on Saturday.

“We know this is our last week of the season, so we can go out and give absolutely everything and leave it all out there.”

Central to Wales’ success has been an approach – driven relentlessly by an inspired Biggar – to confront the Springboks in every area.

And it has left South Africa, noted exponents of an ultra-physical outlook, rattled at times.

Biggar added: “I have really enjoyed that side of it because that’s what Test match rugby is about. We certainly didn’t want to come here, lie down and roll the carpet out for the Springboks.

“It has got us going a little bit as well, and it is certainly not taking a step back and backing down to the challenge.

Wayne Pivac
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made one change for a Test series decider against South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I have enjoyed what the team has done in that sense in terms of not giving an inch. I would be disappointed if we were any softer than we have been for the last couple of weeks on Saturday.”

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has recalled eight of the Springboks’ 2019 World Cup-winning team for Saturday’s finale, with six forwards and only two backs on the replacements’ bench.

Pivac, meanwhile, fields the side that went so close in Pretoria a fortnight ago, with one change from the second Test victory in Bloemfontein – Wales’ first against the Springboks in South Africa – sees wing Josh Adams replacing the injured Alex Cuthbert.

Centre George North, meanwhile, will become Wales’ most capped back in the men’s international game when he makes his 105th appearance.

Wales
Wales players celebrate Josh Adams’ try in the second Test against South Africa (Themba Hadebe/AP)

“Our defensive review every time we play South Africa is very similar,” Biggar said.

“We know exactly what is coming, but it’s whether you are good enough or strong enough to stop it on the day.

“We feel like we’ve been fairly comfortable in terms of what they have thrown at us, but ultimately when they turn the power on – and if you spend a lot of time in your own half against this team – you are going to get punished.

“It is about making sure we keep the ball on the park as often as we can and nullify their lineout game, which then comes down to discipline.

“If we can keep penalties to 10 or under (in the match) then we are in with a real shout of winning the game.”

