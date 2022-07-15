It’s our turn to respond – Jordie Barrett warns All Blacks ready to bounce back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s our turn to respond – Jordie Barrett warns All Blacks ready to bounce back

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 1.51pm
Jordie Barrett is confident New Zealand will respond to a first home defeat to Ireland (David Davies/PA)
Full-back Jordie Barrett is confident New Zealand can bounce back to secure series success against Ireland after their second-Test loss led to some serious soul-searching.

The All Blacks blitzed the Irish 42-19 in the Auckland opener a fortnight ago but were powerless to prevent last weekend’s dispiriting 23-12 defeat in Dunedin levelling matters at 1-1.

New Zealand have not lost a home series since 1994 and face a battle to maintain that record in Saturday’s crunch clash in Wellington.

“It is our turn to respond now,” said 25-year-old Barrett. “We feel a lot of it is in our control and we can influence this match.

“We’ve got to put the performance on the park and get the job done because it’s not going to be easy.

“There’s no hiding. There was a lot of disappointment on Saturday night-Sunday morning, even leaking into Monday, but it’s a fresh week, an exciting opportunity, a series decider against a quality side.

“There’s some positive faces and positive moods in camp at the moment so we’re raring to go.

New Zealand full-back Jordie Barrett also tasted defeat against Ireland during last autumn's trip to Dublin
“We don’t have a second chance this week. The boys have had a good look in the mirror and gone away and worked on skills that we need to unfold and put on Ireland this weekend.”

New Zealand have made four personnel changes for the deciding Test at Sky Stadium.

Lock Sam Whitelock and tighthead prop Nepo Laulala have been recalled to Ian Foster’s forward pack, with winger Will Jordan and centre David Havili fit to start following recent positive coronavirus tests.

Head coach Foster, whose second-Test game plan was undermined by two yellow cards and the dismissal of replacement prop Angus Ta’avao, said: “These are the series we want to be part of.

“There’s a lot of excitement and a lot of that is the respect Ireland have gained with our public for the way they’ve played.

“It’s a great examination for us, so we’ve got to show we’re smart and learning as well.

“It’s an early litmus test for how we’ve grown over the last few weeks. We’re at a point now where each team has got a big prize at the end of it. That’s why you play this game,”

