Danny Schofield determined to enjoy unexpected chance as Huddersfield boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield’s new head coach Danny Schofield is determined to heed his wife’s advice and enjoy his time in the role.

The former Terriers winger, 42, has been promoted from first-team coach and fast-tracked into his first manager’s job after last week’s shock resignation of Carlos Corberan.

Huddersfield over-achieved last season as Schofield and Corberan masterminded a surprise run to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final, but the new man in charge insists he is undaunted by the Spaniard’s departure.

Schofield said: “I don’t see it as that. Life’s very short. We’re only here for a short amount of time.

“My wife gave me the best bit of advice, she said just make sure you enjoy it. That’s what I intend on doing.

“I know it’s going to be relentless hard work, but I’m going to enjoy the process because football is all I’ve ever known, playing and coaching, and I’ll take my wife’s advice I think.”

Schofield revealed he recently turned down a contract offer to coach at an unnamed Belgian club in order to further his career at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He is convinced there is untapped potential in Town’s squad after last season’s odds-defying top-six finish.

“First and foremost the players are very, very hungry and I’ve said it before here, it’s unique here, the connection the players have got, there’s a real, strong connection,” Schofield said.

“When you have that, it’s the foundation to then build on the football, the tactical, the technical. There’s definitely more in this squad.”

The former Leeds coach – he worked alongside Corberan at Thorp Arch – completed his first Terriers signings on Friday.

Midfielder Jack Rudoni joined on a four-year deal from AFC Wimbledon for an undisclosed fee and the Terriers later announced they had signed Japan defender Yuta Nakayama as a free agent a two-year contract after his recent departure from PEC Zwolle.

Rudoni is the Terriers’ fifth summer recruit following the previous arrivals of Will Boyle, David Kasumu, Connor Mahoney and Kyle Hudlin.

Schofield said he had not been informed of any official approaches for Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, who have both been linked with newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

“Not as far as I’m aware, it’s just all rumours at the moment,” Schofield added.

“I focus on the coaching side of things. They’re talented football players, so if there is interest I wouldn’t be surprised, but it’s just rumours at the moment.”