Matthew Potts earns first England call-up for one-day squad to face South Africa

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 3.47pm
Matthew Potts has been handed a first ODI call-up (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pace bowler Matthew Potts has been called up to England’s one-day squad for the first time for next week’s series against South Africa.

The Durham seamer has shot to prominence this summer following a host of injuries, playing all four Tests so far and taking 18 wickets at 26.72.

Now, despite just 10 List A appearances at domestic level, the 23-year-old has been handed his chance to take on the Proteas.

England, who face India in a series decider at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday, begin their next Royal London series just 48 hours later at Potts’ home ground of Chester-le-Street and he will be in contention to make a debut.

Another change sees first-choice leg-spinner Adil Rashid return for both the 50 and 20-over squads in place of Matt Parkinson, following his return from The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. Parkinson took one wicket in two appearances in Rashid’s absence but continues to be viewed as a back-up option across the formats.

Jonny Bairstow is restored to the T20 setup after missing out against India due to his exploits in the Test side, but left-arm quick Tymal Mills is absent.

Test captain Ben Stokes is once again rested from the T20 games as part of his ongoing workload management and the England and Wales Cricket Board also confirmed he would not be available for Northern Superchargers at the start of this year’s Hundred tournament.

The six matches against South Africa take place between July 19 and July 31, wrapping up a busy month of limited-overs cricket.

England ODI squad: Buttler (c), Ali, Bairstow, Carse, S Curran, Livingstone, C Overton, Potts, Rashid, Root, Roy, Salt, Stokes, Topley, Willey.

England T20 squad: Buttler (c), Ali, Bairstow, Brook, S Curran, Gleeson, Jordan, Livingstone, Malan, Rashid, Roy, Salt, Topley, Willey.

