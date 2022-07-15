Key talking points as Scotland face series decider against Argentina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Key talking points as Scotland face series decider against Argentina

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 4.31pm
Gregor Townsend’s side are looking for a series win in Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gregor Townsend’s side are looking for a series win in Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

Scotland take on Argentina in the final match of their summer tour on Saturday.

The Test series is tied at 1-1 ahead of the deciding encounter.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the game in Santiago Del Estero.

Winner takes all

Scotland were under pressure after a poor first-half performance in the opening Test led to a 26-18 defeat. They responded emphatically by running in four tries in 27 minutes during a 29-6 victory in the second Test, gaining control of the contest just before half-time.

Improvements demanded

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend wants the same togetherness, energy in attack and contact work, which he described as one of the best his team had produced. But he marked last Saturday’s performance as six out of 10 and called for greater accuracy throughout the 80 minutes, pointing out that a number of passes went astray and set-pieces did not go to plan for much of the first half.

Hot shot Hamish

Hamish Watson
Hamish Watson will wear the armband (Nigel French/PA)

Flanker Hamish Watson will captain Scotland for the first time on Saturday, seven days after winning his 50th cap. With a number of experienced players staying at home this summer, the 30-year-old was included in Townsend’s leadership group and has revelled in the added responsibility.

A test of depth

Ollie Smith
Ollie Smith will make his debut (Steve Welsh/PA)

Townsend has made eight changes following the second Test, the vast majority of them optional, although backs Darcy Graham, Rory Hutchinson and Kyle Rowe are injured. Ollie Smith will win his first cap, with the 21-year-old Glasgow full-back looking to make the sort of impact that saw him score two tries in a six-minute cameo against La Rochelle. Townsend has again changed his second row, with Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings coming in and lock Edinburgh lock Glen Young looking for a debut off the bench.

