Jim Goodwin: Luis Lopes signing fits Aberdeen’s recruitment strategy ‘perfectly’

Jim Goodwin claimed Luis Lopes fits Aberdeen’s recruitment strategy “perfectly” after signing the forward from Benfica.

The 22-year-old agreed a three-year deal with the Dons for an undisclosed fee, subject to successful completion of the UK immigration process.

Lopes, also known as ‘Duk’, scored eight goals in 20 outings for the Portuguese giants’ B side last season, and has represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level, but made his international debut for Cape Verde last month.

Goodwin is pleased to further bolster his attacking options with his seventh summer signing.

He told the club’s official website: “Luis is another good addition for us at the top end of the pitch and it creates more competition for places, which is something I was keen to build within the squad this year.

“He is quick, strong, and powerful and he fits our recruitment strategy perfectly.

“He is a young player who still has a lot to learn, and he is not quite the finished article yet, but we firmly believe we will give him the platform to perform and continue his development.

“He’s had a really good football education at Benfica, and I am sure he will come to Aberdeen, score goals, and make a positive impact.”

The Dons earlier signed one of their own academy graduates on a three-year contract.

Centre-back Jack Milne has committed his long-term future to his home city club days after making his first-team debut against Peterhead.

Goodwin said: “I’ve been really pleased with the way in which Jack has approached pre-season and his performances in the recent matches. He is a good athlete, with strong physical attributes, exactly the qualities we are looking for in our defenders.

“He displays the correct attitude and application to his work and at only 19 years old still has much development to do but he’s an exciting prospect.”