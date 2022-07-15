Eriksen joins Utd and Tiger bids St Andrews farewell – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 15.

Football

Riyad Mahrez signed a new deal at Man City.

2025 💙 Proud and happy to remain a Cityzen, with always the same thirst for trophies. We keep going 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9VgdwaLj27 — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) July 15, 2022

Kevin de Bruyne was left on his own!

Last man standing or just getting older😂🤷‍♂️. Part of the furniture pic.twitter.com/aET7IazUez — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) July 15, 2022

Sonny showed his Spurs team-mates around Seoul.

How you having your steak? Medium for me please chef. @Sonny7 showing us some great spots in Seoul. 👌🥩 pic.twitter.com/A41T1ClWQv — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 15, 2022

Raheem Sterling was training.

Christian Eriksen is a Red Devil.

Manchester United were reunited with a familiar face.

Rio Ferdinand had his eye on Anthony Martial’s pre-season form.

Marcus Rashford strapped the armband on.

Another 45 in the tank 🔋 Always a joy to captain this special club. The atmosphere was special 🇦🇺 Thank you #MUTOUR22 pic.twitter.com/56aqFCkMxk — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 15, 2022

Charlie Savage impressed again for United – and was hailed by his dad Robbie.

Another amazing experience and win tonight in Melbourne 🇦🇺 Always an honour to wear this shirt 🔥😁 pic.twitter.com/42lrRM4Ain — Charlie Savage (@charliesavage84) July 15, 2022

Well done @charliesavage84 , always learning ,developing and your work ethic/desire is something that makes me so proud ❤️⚽️,, and your passing 🔥😂 your doing what your dad failed to do and no one could be happier ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MOWx1VGkjt — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) July 15, 2022

Raphinha joined Barcelona.

The moment you've all been waiting for 🤩Raphinha's first touches as a Culer 🤙 pic.twitter.com/2Ct8V36THm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2022

England targeted a big finish to their Euro 2022 group.

No letting up tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/FMWJ20DgH8 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 15, 2022

Take me out to the ballgame.

Rapper and Tottenham fan AJ Tracey was “living the dream”.

🤩 AJ Tracey live and direct from Mokdong Stadium ✌️ pic.twitter.com/g7VsxSxpG7 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 15, 2022

Remembering Laurie Cunningham

Remembering Albion legend Laurie Cunningham today, 33 years after his tragic passing. We'll never forget you, Laurie. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/5ZA3NWGkkC — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 15, 2022

💫 33 años sin Laurie Cunningham. pic.twitter.com/Bj1GAOwUtn — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 15, 2022

Brighton unveiled a new kit.

We'll be wearing CRIMSON in 22/23. 😏 pic.twitter.com/OF4vrngh2v — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 15, 2022

Golf

Tiger Woods got an emotional send off from St Andrews after a missed cut.

Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love. I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list. pic.twitter.com/VHD93MfeSl — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 15, 2022

Tiger, we hope to see you at St Andrews again Thank you#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/1rdD8tZKKE — The Open (@TheOpen) July 15, 2022

Ian Poulter enjoyed a nice break.

Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get pic.twitter.com/x5MbEM9nMM — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 15, 2022

Cricket

Pat Cummins was back in Oz.

Debut day!