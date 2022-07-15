England’s first official women’s team to be awarded caps recognising 1972 match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s first official women’s team to be awarded caps recognising 1972 match

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 7.07pm
The 1972 Lionesses are to be recognised with bespoke caps later this year (Cathal McNaughton/PA)
England Women’s first official team are to be recognised with bespoke caps later this year, the Football Association has revealed.

The 1972 Lionesses are to have the 50th anniversary of their 3-2 win over Scotland celebrated this autumn and will attend a fixture of the current side, who have reached the quarter-finals of this summer’s home European Championships.

Sarina Wiegman’s team have captured the imagination of the public already, especially after an 8-0 victory over Norway on Monday, but the FA has faced criticism for its failure to recognise the first official England squad at Euro 2022 this month.

A number of former players from the 1972 Lionesses have expressed their disappointment in a string of interviews with the i newspaper, with a specific focus on no official caps being handed out to the group, who played in front of 400 people at Ravenscraig Stadium in Greenock almost 50 years ago.

But an FA spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We have been working on a project to recognise and celebrate all former internationals, which will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the England Women’s team in October/November 2022, and it will become a key focus area following the ongoing UEFA Women’s Euro.

“It has always been our intention to invite all former internationals to attend an England Women’s fixture in the autumn where they will be honoured, and we are also committed to awarding them with bespoke caps.”

Caps will be given to the 1972 Lionesses at an autumn England fixture, with their Scottish counterparts receiving their own caps back in 2019.

The issue was highlighted again on Thursday by Labour MP Barbara Keeley in the House of Commons after she called on the FA to award official caps to every woman who played in the game with Scotland.

Lynda Hale, who scored for England in Greenock on November 18, 1972, said in an interview recently that while the squad are described as trailblazers, they have not been recognised for it.

“Our biggest gripe is we would like an official cap from the FA,” Hale told the i.

“It’s come to light that when the men get picked for the first time to play for England, they get a number showing how many have played before them.

“In which case we would also like recognition of that. I think that’s something to be proud of. We’re called trailblazers but we’re not recognised.”

The FA will make sure that is changed later this year when the 1972 Lionesses do receive bespoke caps to honour their appearance in the first official England Women’s international match.

England are set to play Austria and Luxembourg in World Cup qualifiers in September but no fixtures have been finalised yet to take place in October or November.

