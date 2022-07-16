Alessia Russo eyes more improvement despite England dominance at Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alessia Russo eyes more improvement despite England dominance at Euro 2022

By Press Association
July 16 2022, 12.19pm
Alessia Russo believes there are a number of areas England need to improve on ahead of their Euro 2022 quarter-final (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Alessia Russo believes England still need to improve in a number of areas ahead of their Euro 2022 quarter-final despite having finished top of their group with a 100 per cent record.

The Lionesses brushed aside Northern Ireland 5-0 in Friday’s final Group A game in Southampton and reached the knock-out stages without conceding a goal while scoring 14 at the other end.

Russo has netted three times in as many games, including twice against Northern Ireland just minutes after being brought on at half-time, but despite England’s impressive performance she is striving for better.

“I think obviously the group stages have gone very well. I think we’ve grown in our performances, but also there are lots of things that we still need to improve on and still need to work on,” Russo said.

“So I think we’re in a good place. Not only in front of goal have we been good, but also defensively we’ve been solid, keeping three clean sheets is important to us.

“So yeah, we’re in a good place. But now this is where the pressure hits in this part of the tournament. We’ve got to be locked in and ready to go.”

England’s impressive performance occurred despite the absence of head coach Sarina Wiegman, who remained at the team hotel after testing positive for Covid-19. She could yet remain absent for England’s quarter-final clash.

Euro 2022 tournament progress
Euro 2022 tournament progress (PA Graphics)

England will face the runners-up from Group B – either Spain or Denmark – in Brighton on Wednesday.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink said the Lionesses would be given time to recover ahead of their next match, having been afforded an extra day compared to their quarter-final opponents, who face each other on Saturday.

“We try to prepare really well for the game, so it’s all about recovery, refreshing ourselves. The players will get some time as well to enjoy themselves, and after that we will have a two-day lead in to the quarter finals,” Veurink said.

