Lancashire chase down imposing total to beat Yorkshire and reach Blast final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lancashire chase down imposing total to beat Yorkshire and reach Blast final

By Press Association
July 16 2022, 2.35pm Updated: July 16 2022, 3.19pm
Keaton Jennings helped Lancashire to a comfortable six-wicket win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Keaton Jennings helped Lancashire to a comfortable six-wicket win (Mike Egerton/PA)

Keaton Jennings and Dane Vilas helped Lancashire into the Vitality Blast final after they made remarkably light work of a 205 target against Yorkshire.

Jordan Thompson recorded the fastest fifty in Finals Day history off just 17 balls, after Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s 66 off 44 deliveries, to lift Yorkshire to what seemed a daunting 204 for seven at Edgbaston.

But Lancashire chased down the total with six wickets and eight balls to spare largely thanks to 75 off 51 balls from Jennings, fresh from his triple ton in the LV= Insurance County Championship this week.

Keaton Jennings led Lancashire's successful chase
Keaton Jennings led Lancashire’s successful chase (Mike Egerton/PA)

Both group games between the Roses rivals were decided on the last ball, but there was no nerve-jangling finale here, with Vilas (63 not out off 36 balls) making sure his side eased to victory as they became the first team to chase down a 200-plus total on Finals Day.

Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson lamented his side’s bowling, saying afterwards: “To get 200 was a great effort and Jordan played exceptionally well, but basically we reserved our worst bowling performance of the season for the semi-final and that’s why we lost.

“When the ball starts disappearing to all parts, it’s difficult to get back in the game, you need a spark at some point. With defeat comes disappointment but you’ve got to be measured as well, there’s a lot of things we can take out of it.”

Phil Salt was also instrumental with a boundary-laden 36 off 15 balls, driving crisply and pulling with authority, before being cramped up and nicking off to Matthew Revis, who leaked 29 in his first over.

Salt’s impetus ensured Lancashire ended the powerplay on 89 for two, which allowed Vilas and Jennings to take minimal risks against Yorkshire’s quicks and spinners alike.

They continued to accelerate with ease in the middle passages as Yorkshire became increasingly desperate.

Jennings holed out with 24 still required from the last four overs, but there was little sense of a dramatic collapse even if Tim David was caught on the boundary off Revis.

Keaton Jennings falls over
Keaton Jennings got in a tangle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Three balls later, Vilas thrashed his second six over the off-side to seal victory over a Yorkshire side missing captain David Willey, as well as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, absent because of their England commitments.

While Lancashire were also hampered by the absences of Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone, they showed their batting prowess to set up a final against either Hampshire or Somerset, having initially looked up against it when Yorkshire got off to a flyer after winning the toss.

Vilas missed a direct hit as Kohler-Cadmore got off nought with a push-and-run. Kohler-Cadmore struggled for timing early on but found his feet with four fours in a row off Richard Gleeson.

Lancashire’s spinners checked Yorkshire’s progress but Kohler-Cadmore reached a 37-ball fifty with a straight six off Tom Hartley.

He seemed poised to kick on but had his middle stump knocked back by Luke Wells, the part-timer who earlier accounted for stand-in White Rose skipper Harry Brook.

But Wells shelled a relatively simple return catch when Thompson was on one, which proved costly.

Thompson, Yorkshire’s last-over hero with the ball in the quarter-final win over Surrey, clubbed Wells straight for his first six before a cross-batted shot down the ground for four.

Danny Lamb leaked three sixes in four balls off Thompson, who whipped Gleeson over the fine-leg rope before pumping him straight.

Thompson holed out the ball after reaching 50, the first of three wickets in three balls in a team hat-trick and although Yorkshire went beyond 200 it was not enough.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]