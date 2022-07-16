John Stones and Aymeric Laporte among four Man City players set to miss US tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Stones and Aymeric Laporte among four Man City players set to miss US tour

By Press Association
July 16 2022, 3.03pm
John Stones and Aymeric Laporte were among the four senior players to miss Manchester City’s pre-season trip to the United States (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aymeric Laporte and Phil Foden are among four senior first-team players who will miss Manchester City’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Pep Guardiola on Saturday named a 26-man squad for the trip, which will include friendlies against Club America and Bayern Munich in Houston, Texas and Green Bay, Wisconsin over the next week.

But, as had been suggested, the group did not include Foden, John Stones or Ilkay Gundogan, who are instead expected to join the under-23s on a camp in Europe. Spain defender Laporte was also missing from the squad.

However, Guardiola had a larger group than he has often worked with in recent pre-seasons, with new signings Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega joining a number of youngsters on the plane to Texas.

Also included was Oleksandr Zinchenko, who made the journey despite reports suggesting Arsenal are close to striking a deal to sign the Ukrainian.

Liam Delap, linked with both Burnley and Southampton, was also on the plane along with Nathan Ake, who is set to stay at the Etihad following interest from Chelsea.

Kayky, James McAtee, Luke Mbete and Josh Wilson-Esbrand were among the younger players who will get their chance to impress before City return home to prepare for the Community Shield clash with Liverpool on July 30.

