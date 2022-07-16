St Johnstone facing early Premier Sports Cup exit following fresh setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone facing early Premier Sports Cup exit following fresh setback

By Press Association
July 16 2022, 5.43pm Updated: July 16 2022, 6.56pm
Callum Davidson’s side stuttered again (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson's side stuttered again (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone are facing early Premier Sports Cup elimination after losing another penalty shoot-out.

The 2020-21 winners have only two points from two games after following a midweek stalemate against Annan with a 2-2 draw against Queen of the South in Dumfries.

Jamie Murphy’s well-taken double was the highlight for Callum Davidson’s side. The summer signing twice equalised, the second with five minutes left, following Connor Murray’s header and a close-range strike from Ruari Paton.

With two games left, the Perth side are six points behind Group F leaders Annan, who continued their sensational start to the season with a 4-0 home win over Elgin.

Doubles from Aidan Smith and Tommy Goss ensured the League 2 side will clinch top spot if they avoid defeat at home to Ayr on Tuesday.

Nicky Devlin struck late on as 10-man Livingston came from behind to beat Cove Rangers 2-1.

Esma Goncalves was sent off in the 25th minute for lashing out at Scott Ross and the hosts went ahead when Iain Vigurs fired a superb strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box in first-half stoppage-time.

Livi were level inside three minutes of the restart when Andrew Shinnie and Ayo Obileye both attempted to bundle home from close range, the former being credited with the goal.

Cove had some good second-half chances but Stephane Omeonga did well to set up Devlin to fire in off the post with two minutes left.

Livi joined Inverness on six points in Group G but Caley Thistle have a game in hand.

Ross County got their campaign back on track when Jordy Hiwula’s deflected strike in the 64th minute gave them a 1-0 win over Group C leaders Dunfermline.

The Pars have six points but both County and Alloa are a point behind with a game in hand. The Wasps won 4-1 at Buckie thanks to Conor Sammon’s hat-trick and a Bradley Rodden goal.

St Mirren got their first points of the tournament with a 2-0 victory at Cowdenbeath.

Peter Urminsky made a good early save on his Saints debut before Jonah Ayunga hit a first-half brace.

The Paisley side remain six points behind Group E leaders Arbroath, who came from behind to win 3-1 at Edinburgh thanks to Nicky Low’s penalty and a Bobby Linn double.

Kerr McInroy hit his first Kilmarnock goal in a 3-0 win at Montrose. The former Celtic midfielder fired home from long range in the 37th minute and Dan Armstrong and Oli Shaw added second-half goals.

Killie move two points above Partick Thistle in Group B but the Jags have a game in hand.

Raith failed to knock Aberdeen off the top of Group A after being held by 10-man Stirling. Aidan Connolly put Rovers ahead but Kieran Moore levelled from close range and Albion won the shoot-out to move into second place.

Dundee and Hamilton both joined Group H leaders Queen’s Park on six points thanks to 3-0 wins.

Cammy Kerr, Paul McGowan and Luke McCowan were on target at Stranraer while Accies, who have played a game more than their rivals for top spot, triumphed at Forfar thanks to strikes from Matthew Shiels, Andy Ryan and Andy Winter.

Morton’s hopes of challenging Falkirk and Hibernian in Group D suffered a huge blow with a 2-0 loss at Clyde.

