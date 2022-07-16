Graham Alexander admits fitness of Kevin van Veen and Paul McGinn is a concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Graham Alexander admits fitness of Kevin van Veen and Paul McGinn is a concern

By Press Association
July 16 2022, 6.56pm
Kevin van Veen missed a Firhill friendly (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kevin van Veen missed a Firhill friendly (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is concerned about the fitness of key striker Kevin van Veen and summer signing Paul McGinn ahead of their European opener.

The pair were absent from Motherwell’s 1-0 friendly win against Partick Thistle and are doubtful for the visit of Sligo Rovers on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

After Joe Efford fired Well to victory at Firhill, Alexander said in a club video: “Paul and Kevin were late pull-outs from training the last couple of days. They both took a couple of knocks so they weren’t fit for the game.

“We have to assess how they are on Monday, whether they can train next week and prepare for the game. We feel we have good competition but we obviously need everyone as fit as possible for our games.

“It’s a little bit concerning, we will see how they are on Monday.

“But I thought the boys who played did everything we wanted them to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier