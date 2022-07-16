Giovanni van Bronckhorst happy with Rangers progress ahead of ‘very big week’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst happy with Rangers progress ahead of ‘very big week’

By Press Association
July 16 2022, 7.26pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks forward to final friendlies (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst looked forward to “a very big week” after Rangers’ 2-1 friendly win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

In front of a huge travelling support and in game which saw a raft of second-half substitutions, defender Borna Barisic opened the scoring just after the break with a terrific finish before Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Charlie McCann made a telling impact after coming on as a substitute to volley in a second goal.

Blackpool substitute Beryly Lubala scored past Jon McLaughlin for a late consolation.

New signings Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo and John Souttar all got some game time and now Rangers host West Ham in a friendly on Tuesday night before Tottenham visit Ibrox next Saturday for the Gers’ final friendly ahead of their cinch Premiership opener at Livingston on July 30.

Gers boss Van Bronckhorst told RangersTV: “We have given players a lot of minutes heading into the last week when we still have West Ham and Tottenham so it is looking good.

“I am happy with the win today and I’m happy with the work my players have done and we go back now to Glasgow and prepare for the last week.

“It is a very big week, you see the fitness levels are going up and it was good to see John Souttar, Rabbi Matondo and Tom Lawrence so I am really happy that everyone featured in today’s game.”

After last week’s friendly against Sunderland in Portugal was postponed due to a half-time power failure, the Dutchman was pleased with the intensity of the workout against Sky Bet Championship side Blackpool.

He said: “I thought it was a good game for us, we were 45 minutes short last week so we weren’t able to rotate the full squad to give minutes so for some players it was their first game.

“It was good to see Glen Kamara and Ryan Jack get their first minutes and in the end I am very happy with the performance.

“I think we showed intensity and a good passing game but at the end of course we were not happy with the goal against us.”

