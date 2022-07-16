Spain see off Denmark to book quarter-final meeting with England at Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spain see off Denmark to book quarter-final meeting with England at Euro 2022

By Press Association
July 16 2022, 10.14pm Updated: July 16 2022, 10.22pm
Spain’s Marta Cardona scored the only goal of the game against Denmark (John Walton/PA)
England will take on Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals after Marta Cardona headed a last-gasp winner to earn the Spanish a 1-0 victory over Denmark.

Having gone into the game only needing a draw to progress from Group B in second place behind Germany, Spain controlled the contest at the Brentford Community Stadium and were eventually rewarded for their efforts in the 90th minute.

Cardona looped a header over Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen after Olga Carmona’s cross had picked her out at the far post.

Marta Cardona heads home Spain's winning goal
Denmark were well-organised, unlike in their opening 4-0 defeat to Germany at the same ground, but were unable to find a way through their highly-rated opponents, having needed a victory to avoid an early exit.

Spain dominated possession by lacked creativity up front in front of 16,041 fans in west London.

There were no clear-cut chances for either side in the opening exchanges as Spain enjoyed the lion’s share of the ball but struggled to break down the stubborn Danes.

Pernille Harder had the first significant chance of the match when Denmark broke forward and she was played in down the right.

Denmark’s Pernille Harder (right) was unable to find a way through the Spanish defence
The Chelsea player beat the defender but was left with a narrow angle for her shot and Sandra Panos was able to make the save.

Spain came close to taking a lead of their own in the 25th minute through Athenea del Castillo but the ball was saved on the line by Christensen.

Mariona Caldentey had the next opportunity for Spain just after the half-hour mark but was denied by Christensen’s diving save.

A looping ball from Del Castillo was caught but then spilled by Christensen, although the keeper reacted quickly to block the follow-up effort from crossing the line.

Spain’s Marta Cardona celebrates with her team-mates after scoring the winner
The second half started in much the same fashion as the first, with Denmark containing Spain successfully at the back while struggling to mount their own meaningful counter-attacks.

Christensen was called upon again in the 71st minute to make a low save to stop Carmona’s low strike, while Harder fired over the bar at the other end in a rare Denmark break forward.

Denmark’s best chance of the game came in the 78th minute when substitute Nadia Nadim found rare space in the area and was able to turn and shoot, but Panos made herself big and closed down the Denmark forward to make a crucial save.

Moments before full-time Spain finally broke the deadlock to seal their meeting with hosts England in Brighton on Wednesday.

This time it was their turn to attack on the counter and, when the cross came to Cardona, she headed home to wrap up victory.

