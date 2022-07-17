On this day in 2019: Newcastle appoint Steve Bruce as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2019: Newcastle appoint Steve Bruce as manager

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 6.02am
Steve Bruce returned home to Newcastle on this day in 2019 (Andy Hampson/PA)
Steve Bruce returned home to Newcastle on this day in 2019 (Andy Hampson/PA)

Newcastle named Steve Bruce as their new head coach on a three-year contract on this day in 2019.

The Magpies announced the appointment after Bruce resigned as manager of Sheffield Wednesday, to a mixed initial response from fans.

While Bruce was a boyhood Newcastle fan, his previous spell as Sunderland boss left him on the back foot as he replaced fan favourite Rafael Benitez, who had brought the club back to the Premier League after a shock relegation to the Championship in 2016.

Rafael Benitez
Bruce took over after Rafael Benitez, pictured, left Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bruce’s first season on Tyneside started poorly with Newcastle winning just one of their opening eight matches in all competitions and, following a 5-0 loss to Leicester in late September, pressure was building on the 58-year-old.

However, a 1-0 home win over Manchester United in the following game sparked a run of six victories and two draws from 11 matches which helped turn the tide and saw Newcastle climb the standings.

When the season was halted in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Newcastle sat 13th in the table with 35 points, and they eventually finished in the same spot after the campaign resumed.

Talk of a Saudi-backed takeover provided a regular backdrop to Bruce’s reign at St James’ Park and meant persistent speculation over his future, but he continued in the post until October 2021.

The Magpies had a mixed start to Bruce’s second season in charge, including suffering heavy home defeats to Brighton and Manchester United, but they finished it one point and one place better off than the previous campaign.

Amanda Staveley
Amanda Staveley’s takeover spelt the end for Bruce (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Takeover talk intensified in the summer of 2021 and Bruce’s side got off to an awful start on the field, eventually going 15 games without a victory in all competitions.

By that time Amanda Staveley’s consortium had completed the long-mooted £305million takeover and Bruce had left the club by mutual consent.

The former Manchester United defender’s final match in charge was the 3-2 home defeat to Tottenham on October 17. That was his 1,000th professional match as a manager and his first – and only – game under the new owners.

Newcastle were second-bottom of the Premier League when Bruce left but, under his replacement Eddie Howe, the club recovered to finish the season in 11th place.

Bruce was named manager of West Brom in February this year and led them to a 10th-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

