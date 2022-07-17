Matt O’Riley not overly concerned by pre-season errors at Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt O’Riley not overly concerned by pre-season errors at Celtic

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 2.44pm Updated: July 17 2022, 2.56pm
Matt O’Riley in action against Blackburn (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley insists making mistakes is a vital part of pre-season.

The Scottish champions drew 2-2 with Blackburn on Saturday to make it seven goals conceded in their last three friendlies.

They have scored a total of 16 goals in four games with exciting encounters with Rapid Vienna and Banik Ostrava preceding Saturday’s Celtic Park clash with Rovers.

The visitors took the lead through striker Sam Gallagher in the first 30 seconds when he caught the home defence cold to fire low past keeper Joe Hart.

Portuguese winger and man of the match Jota levelled in the 16th minute with a drive in off the post and a deflected David Turnbull free-kick after 27 minutes gave the Hoops the interval lead.

However, late in a second half littered with substitutions, Ben Brereton Diaz levelled for Rovers with a free-kick from 25 yards.

O’Riley said: “We’d rather make mistakes in pre-season. The back end of last season defensively we were really sound. We’re still getting into it, we are only three or four games in and people are still getting sharp.

“We definitely want to raise our level and not make mistakes at the back but I wouldn’t just blame the defensive side of things, it comes from us pressing up top and if one person doesn’t do their job it kills the whole team.

“We need to brush up on a few things for sure, overall we’re in a good place.

“The team has to gel. Pre-season is the time to try things, without the ball and with the ball. We are going to make mistakes in order to get better.”

O’Riley knows Celtic will have to step up a level when they go straight into the Champions League group stages in September.

The 21-year-old said: “We haven’t looked that far forwards yet but we’re putting plans together in training with how we’ll set up going forward.

“When you play better opposition have to be defensively at our best or we will get picked off. We have to be organised with our press and structure, there are loads of things to work on, but first of all we are excited for it.”

