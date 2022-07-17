Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite secures PSV Eindhoven loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite secures PSV Eindhoven loan move

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 2.44pm
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite will spend the season on loan at PSV (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite will spend the season on loan at PSV (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will spend the season on loan at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The 20-year-old, who has played 13 times for the Toffees since joining from Carlisle in 2020, will join up with Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s team for the 2022/23 campaign.

The centre-back remains part of Everton’s long-term plans, having signed a new contract at the club last December, but gets the chance to develop his game in the Dutch Eredivisie.

PSV director of football John De Jong said on the Dutch club’s website: “Because Olivier Boscagli cannot play at least until the winter break, we wanted to add a quality left-footed central defender on a rental basis to the selection. 

“Jarrad meets all those requirements. He is a player with a lot of height and he is physically strong. He has constructive qualities and is good at one-on-one situations. It is an advantage that Marcel (Brands) knows Jarrad well from his time at Everton. 

“That’s why we knew it was possible to rent him for a season.”

