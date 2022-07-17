Derek McInnes frustrated as Kilmarnock injuries continue to mount in cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek McInnes frustrated as Kilmarnock injuries continue to mount in cup win

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 3.58pm
Derek McInnes has injury problems (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Derek McInnes has injury problems (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is glad of a free midweek after seeing his injury issues mount in a 3-0 win at Montrose.

Goalkeeper Zach Hemming and centre-back Ash Taylor both went off injured in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup tie.

McInnes has been without Chris Stokes, Blair Alston, Scott Robinson and Kyle Lafferty, while forward Fraser Murray was also missing at Links Park.

“We picked up another couple of knocks with Zach and big Ash,” McInnes told Killie TV. “In certain areas of the pitch we have actually got some decent options to cope with that, but in other areas of the pitch we still need strengthened.

“In hindsight, maybe we played one too many pre-season games. I’d like to get back to a full training week, to be honest. I think we need it.

“Hopefully we get one or two back for next week and hopefully the ones from the weekend aren’t too serious and we will see if we can get one or two lads in this week to help us.”

Killie will need favours to stay above Partick Thistle in Group B but will move on to 10 points and be in with a chance of a best runners-up spot at least if they beat Stenhousemuir at Rugby Park on Saturday.

McInnes said: “I thought we lacked some creativity and speed, but any cup tie away from home on a hot, sticky day on a really dry surface, it’s never going to be straightforward.

“We had to work and persevere and hang in at times, but I thought our work was better in the second half.”

