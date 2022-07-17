Ethan Erhahon progressing like never before after 100th appearance for St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon believes he is progressing like never before after making his 100th appearance.

The 21-year-old achieved the landmark during Saturday’s 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Cowdenbeath.

Erhahon told SMTV: “It’s a lot of games for my age and I’m happy to play that amount.

“I played centre-mid under Jack Ross twice but after that I had my left-back stint and I worked my way into midfield. It’s good to play my natural position. Sometimes I felt I was learning on the job but it does help you when you go back to midfield.

“I feel I am still growing with every game and getting better.”

The Scotland Under-21 international has credited manager Stephen Robinson with helping him take his game forward.

“I feel he is getting the best out of all the young lads, fitness-wise and making our understanding of the game a lot superior to previous years,” he said.

“I definitely feel I am getting better and learning a lot of stuff, and probably fitter than ever before.

“I feel as if even if I am not having a good game, I am still able to get around the park and help my team-mates more. I feel a lot sharper and happier with myself.”