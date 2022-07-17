Ethan Erhahon progressing like never before after 100th appearance for St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ethan Erhahon progressing like never before after 100th appearance for St Mirren

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 4.36pm
Ethan Erhahon made his 100th appearance (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ethan Erhahon made his 100th appearance (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon believes he is progressing like never before after making his 100th appearance.

The 21-year-old achieved the landmark during Saturday’s 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Cowdenbeath.

Erhahon told SMTV: “It’s a lot of games for my age and I’m happy to play that amount.

“I played centre-mid under Jack Ross twice but after that I had my left-back stint and I worked my way into midfield. It’s good to play my natural position. Sometimes I felt I was learning on the job but it does help you when you go back to midfield.

“I feel I am still growing with every game and getting better.”

The Scotland Under-21 international has credited manager Stephen Robinson with helping him take his game forward.

“I feel he is getting the best out of all the young lads, fitness-wise and making our understanding of the game a lot superior to previous years,” he said.

“I definitely feel I am getting better and learning a lot of stuff, and probably fitter than ever before.

“I feel as if even if I am not having a good game, I am still able to get around the park and help my team-mates more. I feel a lot sharper and happier with myself.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]