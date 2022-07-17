Former champion Gary Anderson crashes out of World Matchplay in Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former champion Gary Anderson crashes out of World Matchplay in Blackpool

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 5.26pm Updated: July 17 2022, 11.20pm
Gary Anderson suffered an early exit at the 2022 World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former World Matchplay champion Gary Anderson suffered a first-round exit at the Winter Gardens on Sunday after he went down 10-7 to Daryl Gurney.

The ‘Flying Scotsman’ had been a runner-up two years ago and won the tournament in 2018, but was an early casualty in Blackpool during the first afternoon session of the PDC event.

Gurney, twice a World Matchplay semi-finalist, averaged 92.25 and kept his cool in the key moments to send Anderson packing.

A superb 134 checkout by 51-year-old Anderson reduced the deficit to 5-4 after a poor start but Gurney was able to win three legs in a row to take control.

Anderson took out 116 in the 15th leg to again pull within one of his rival at the Winter Gardens.

But Gurney showed his confidence to throw a no-look 180 during the final leg before he closed out the win.

Michael Smith, runner-up in 2019, survived a big scare before he edged out Andrew Gilding 11-9 in the first tie-breaker of this year’s tournament.

Smith had been 8-4 down but fought back and also managed to register the highest checkout at the World Matchplay so far with 161.

UK Open winner Danny Noppert also progressed into the second round with a 10-6 victory over Brendan Dolan.

His Dutch compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode won as well after he beat Ryan Searle 10-8 in a thrilling affair.

Michael van Gerwen had to battle hard to avoid a first-round exit in the evening session before he was able to eventually get the better of Adrian Lewis by a 10-7 score.

The battle between the two former world champions lacked quality with both avering under 90, but Van Gerwen pulled away in the end to set up a meeting with Joe Cullen next in a repeat of last month’s Premier League Darts final.

Michael Van Gerwen celebrates
Michael Van Gerwen won through (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Cullen, who won the Masters at the start of 2022, was in good form during a 10-2 thrashing of Damon Heta where he produced a 160 checkout.

James Wade started his latest quest for another World Matchplay title with an emphatic 10-4 victory over debutant Martin Lukeman.

Wade, who won at the Winter Gardens in 2007, hinted at life after darts following his round one success.

“All this is, is just a little push past what I need to do to retire. With what the PDC have done, to enable players like myself to do what we do, the working class boys are never ever going to get another opportunity like we have had so it is quite a special time and quite a special place,” he said at a press conference afterwards.

“It is not far off (retirement), not far off.”

Nathan Aspinall brought proceedings on day two to a close with a 10-5 win over world number 12 Luke Humphries.

