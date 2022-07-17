MCC supports umpires’ decision over dramatic end to Vitality Blast final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MCC supports umpires’ decision over dramatic end to Vitality Blast final

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 6.42pm
Lancashire’s Dane Vilas talks to the umpires after the Vitality Blast final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lancashire’s Dane Vilas talks to the umpires after the Vitality Blast final (Mike Egerton/PA)

The MCC has given its backing to umpires Graham Lloyd and David Millns after a chaotic ending to Saturday’s Vitality Blast final.

Hampshire triumphed by one run over Lancashire but only after a dramatic finale which saw Nathan Ellis bowl a no-ball from what had been expected to be the last legitimate delivery of the domestic Twenty20 showpiece.

It saw Hampshire’s celebrations cut short and Ellis forced to bowl the last ball again – now trying to defend three runs – and while Lancashire were able to run one bye, umpires Lloyd and Millns deemed the ball was dead before Richard Gleeson and non-striker Tom Hartley could complete a second bye to level the scores, which would have seen their side declared champions due to their superior powerplay score.

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas questioned why the umpires deemed the ball dead, but Hampshire players had already removed the stumps at the striker’s end after wicket-keeper Ben McDermott caught Ellis’ delivery and Law 20.2 states “whether the ball is finally settled or not is a matter for the umpire alone to decide.”

An MCC statement on Sunday read: “The match was concluded when the ball was deemed to be dead by the umpire, after the batters had completed one bye from the final ball.

“The bowler’s end umpire signalled the bye to the scorers. Under Law 2.13.3, the signal for bye shall be made to the scorers only when the ball is dead. The ball was dead because, in the view of the umpire, it was finally settled in the hands of the wicketkeeper.

“Analysis of the footage of the match showed that, when the umpire signalled the bye, the original non-striker was standing still, about four yards behind the striker’s wicket, while the striker was slowing down in his attempt to reach the other end, so it was reasonable to consider that the ball was dead.

“It is not therefore relevant that the wicket was not lawfully put down at the bowler’s end. Once the umpire has made the decision that the ball is dead, that decision cannot be revoked.”

Winning captain James Vince shrugged off the remonstrations of opposite number Vilas with the umpires at Edgbaston but the MCC did use their statement to remind victorious teams to wait in the future before they begin their celebrations.

“This is not the first example of premature celebrations by the fielding side creating uncertainty at the end of close matches,” the custodians of the laws of the game added, having revealed they received “a number of queries” following the final’s conclusion.

“Teams are encouraged to ensure that all play has definitively ceased before starting any victory celebrations.”

