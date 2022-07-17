Marcus Smith excited by room for improvement after series win in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marcus Smith excited by room for improvement after series win in Australia

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 10.02pm
England’s Marcus Smith says there is more to come (Rick Rycroft/AP)
England’s Marcus Smith says there is more to come (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Marcus Smith admits that sharpening the attack is the priority for the autumn as England celebrate a hard-fought series victory over Australia.

Eddie Jones’ tourists claimed the second and third Tests to emulate the tour of 2016 by toppling the Wallabies in their own back yard, but they rarely only sporadically with the ball in hand.

England are attempting to reshape their attack as part of a reboot that began a year ago, playing through phases and limiting their reliance on kicking.

England’s Marcus Smith celebrates winning in Sydney
England’s Marcus Smith celebrates winning in Sydney (Mark Baker/AP)

It has yet to produce the fireworks hoped for and with the World Cup just 14 months away, Smith believes it is time to start launching the threequarters

“This series has been a brilliant foundation and then on the back of that is our attacking game,” the Harlequins fly-half said.

“With the players we have got we can score loads of tries. We have just scratched the surface of that and we are excited.

“Whoever gets the opportunity in the autumn is definitely going to take that forward and we have good momentum now.”

Wing Tommy Freeman and full-back Freddie Steward produced some of England’s best moments in the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground with the 21-year-olds using their size and strength to pierce the Wallabies defence.

Owen Farrell (left) has linked well with Smith
Owen Farrell (left) has linked well with Smith (Mark Baker/AP)

“When you have got brilliant runners in outside channels you have just got to feed them and they made themselves available in the back line,” Smith said.

“If you lob them the ball they nearly make a half-break, so they make you look all right!

“We scratched the surface in the third Test and we will review that, learn from it and we need to be better because it is a big year coming up.”

At the heart of the new tactical blueprint is Smith’s partnership with Owen Farrell. Both play at fly-half for their clubs but Farrell has moved to inside centre to accommodate Smith for England.

“We are still relatively new, we have only played four games together, which is very, very early,” Smith said.

“We have been challenging each other. He has been challenging me over the last few weeks to be myself and back myself and I have challenged him to be himself as well.

“When Owen is himself, he’s a brilliant player, he drives the team really well, communicates really well and he his energy is infectious across the team. I have loved playing with him.”

