Laura Muir believes rivals fear her in 1500m World Championship final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Laura Muir believes rivals fear her in 1500m World Championship final

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 10.02pm
Laura Muir came second in her semi-final in Eugene. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Laura Muir came second in her semi-final in Eugene. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Laura Muir insists her rivals know she is a threat ahead of their showdown in Eugene.

The Scot is chasing her first medal at an outdoor World Championships ahead of Monday’s 1500m final in Oregon.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who beat Muir to gold in Tokyo last year, is favourite to regain the title she lost to Sifan Hasan in Doha in 2019.

Muller UK Athletics Championships – Day Two – Manchester Regional Arena
Laura Muir won silver at the Olympics (PA)

Muir finally landed Olympic silver last summer having previously finished seventh in Rio when she was third with 150m to go.

She also finished fourth at the 2017 World Championships and fifth in Doha three years ago but believes her opponents now see her as a danger.

“I feel like I’ve been there for a few years but just not got on the podium but they know I’m around,” said the four-time European Indoor champion.

“Look at Rio compared to Tokyo, you can see I’ve learnt a lot. She (Kipyegon) is getting faster, I’m getting faster. It’s hard but you have to  just to focus on yourself and what your strengths and weaknesses are.

“I just love what I do and for me that’s everything, regardless if I get medals or not – although medals are great.”

Muir came second in her semi-final in four minutes 01.78 seconds at Hayward Field on Saturday.

It was quicker than Kipyegon’s time of four minutes 03.98 seconds in her semi but Muir is well aware of what will be required in the final.

“It depends if someone takes it out gun to tape. Regardless how it goes you have to be in 3.54 or 3.55 shape to medal,” said the 29-year-old.

“Whether it will be run in that time I don’t know but that’s the sort of shape you’ve got to be in and I’m very close.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier