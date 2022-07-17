‘Greeters Guild’ comedian waves baffled Man City players off on pre-season tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Greeters Guild’ comedian waves baffled Man City players off on pre-season tour

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 10.32pm
Manchester City’s Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy following the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday May 22, 2022.
Manchester City’s Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy following the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday May 22, 2022.

Manchester City players were left amused and baffled after being greeted by comedy character Troy Hawke ahead of their pre-season tour.

Comedian Milo McCabe’s character Troy Hawke has become famous for taking his Greeters Guild persona to shops around the country, welcoming and waving goodbye to customers, often to the irritation of staff.

However, this time it appeared he had been invited by Premier League champions Man City to greet the players, leaving a number of them baffled including Jack Grealish.

“Welcome to training camp, you have a fabulously symmetrical face,” Hawke said to the England midfielder upon his arrival.

“I have what?” replied Grealish, before asking his colleagues inside “did he say anything to you that guy?”

Hawke had more luck with new signing Kalvin Phillips, saying “welcome to training sir, you have clear eyes and fabulous skin, you’re clearly a master of hydration.”

“I try to be yeah!” replied Phillips, before entering with a smile on his face.

Last up was manager Pep Guardiola, who was on the end of something of a riddle from Hawke.

“Who’s more the pep talker: the pep talker, or the pep talker who gives Pep a pep talk?” asked Hawke.

“Pep pep talker,” Guardiola replied, before hurrying inside.

