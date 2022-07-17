Sweden and Netherlands win big to reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweden and Netherlands win big to reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals

By Press Association
July 17 2022, 11.00pm
Kosovare Asllani, right, added a goal to her series of assists at Euro 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)
Sweden and the Netherlands progressed to the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with resounding wins over Portugal and Switzerland respectively in their final Group C matches.

All four sides were chasing a place in the last eight, but Sweden, ranked second in the world, finished top after winning 5-0, while the Netherlands triumphed 4-1 to finish second.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the tournament’s latest round of matches.

Sweden seal top spot

Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldahl scored twice as Sweden cruised through to the last eight, where they will face Iceland, Belgium or Italy on Friday.

Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius was also on the scoresheet at the Leigh Sports Village as Peter Gerhardsson’s side finished above the Netherlands on goal difference.

Angeldahl’s double and Carole Costa’s own goal gave the Swedes a 3-0 half-time lead before Kosovare Asllani’s penalty and a late stunner by Blackstenius saw Sweden win in style.

They must now wait until Monday night to discover their knock-out stage opponent, avoiding Group D winners France but with the other three teams all still able to qualify.

Leuchter goes double Dutch

Romee Leuchter, right, scores the Netherlands’ fourth goal against Switzerland
Romee Leuchter scored two of the Netherlands’ late goals (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Netherlands face France in the quarter-finals after scoring three late goals through substitutes Romee Leuchter and Victoria Pelova at Bramall Lane to secure a 4-1 win.

With six minutes remaining, the scores were level at 1-1 before Leuchter struck twice, either side of Pelova’s effort, in a destructive final 10 minutes from Mark Parsons’ side.

The Netherlands had taken the lead early in the second half through Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic’s own goal but Switzerland responded four minutes later when Geraldine Reutler tucked home Ramona Bachmann’s through-ball.

Parsons’ side only needed to avoid defeat to progress – the Swiss had to win – but made sure in an emphatic finale.

Stat of the day

Post of the day

Picture of the Day

Portugal goalkeeper Patricia Morais is brought to her knees by Sweden's fourth goal in her side's 5-0 defeat
Portugal goalkeeper Patricia Morais is brought to her knees by Sweden’s fourth goal in her side’s 5-0 defeat (Nick Potts/PA)

Up next

July 18

Group D: Iceland v France (8pm, AESSEAL New York Stadium)
Group D: Italy v Belgium (8pm, Academy Stadium)

