England change training session times to help deal with heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England change training session times to help deal with heatwave

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 11.06am Updated: July 18 2022, 12.50pm
England players during a training session at the the Lensbury Resort, Teddington (John Walton/PA).
England players during a training session at the the Lensbury Resort, Teddington (John Walton/PA).

England have adjusted the timing of their training sessions ahead of their Euro 2022 quarter-final due to the heatwave sweeping the country.

The Met Office has forecast that temperatures early in the week could reach as high as 40C.

And the start time for the Lionesses’ sessions on Monday and Tuesday at their tournament base in Teddington, south-west London, has been brought forward to 10.30am, around an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

The team are preparing to play against Spain in the quarter-finals at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Bolton’s football players have not fared so well after manager Ian Evatt revealed there will be no let-up on the training ground after his Sky Bet League One side lost their pre-season friendly at Carlisle on Saturday.

Evatt, not happy with his players’ performance, told the Bolton News after the 3-1 defeat: “We won’t tailor anything because of the heat, they lost that right today.

“So they will be training properly, they will be training fully and they will be training intensely.

“We are professionals. We are here to work, we are here to train hard and we will be working a normal working week.”

Day one of Gloucestershire’s County Championship clash with Hampshire on Tuesday will finish early due to the soaring temperatures.

Gloucestershire said on Twitter the match will still start at 11am, but play will stop at 4.30pm “in line with advice from the ECB to alter the hours of play”.

Their statement added: “The decision has been taken in unison by both Gloucestershire and Hampshire in the interest of spectator and player welfare, to allow everyone in attendance to avoid the extreme heat that is expected towards the end of the day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]