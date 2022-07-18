How the top six are shaping up ahead of the new Premier League season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How the top six are shaping up ahead of the new Premier League season

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 11.28am
Christian Eriksen, Kalvin Phillips and Yves Bissouma will be looking to hit the ground running at their new clubs. (Adam Davy/PA/Richard Sellers/PA/Mike Hewitt/PA)
With pre-season matches in full swing and the transfer merry-go-round under way, the runners and riders for the upcoming Premier League season are starting to show their hands.

Naturally, the top-six clubs will be attracting the most interest as the battle for the title and a place in the top four once again takes centre stage.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the signings and the early form of the Premier League’s established order.

Arsenal

The signing of Gabriel Jesus from champions Manchester City had already excited Gunners fans even before he scored three goals in his first two friendly appearances. Fabio Vieira has also been added to the ranks along with goalkeeper Matt Turner and young forward Marquinhos with the trio aiming for minutes in the upcoming matches against Orlando City, Chelsea and Sevilla. A move for another City player, Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, would give boss Mikel Arteta further clout in the top-four race.

Chelsea