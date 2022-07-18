Ben Stokes’ one-day international record as World Cup hero calls it a day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes’ one-day international record as World Cup hero calls it a day

By Press Association
July 18 2022, 2.02pm
England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes is retiring from one-day internationals (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes is retiring from one-day internationals (Nick Potts/PA)

England World Cup winner Ben Stokes has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket after Tuesday’s game against South Africa.

The Test captain, whose astonishing performance in the final against New Zealand earned England their 2019 title, has been an integral figure in all formats for a decade but has determined that continuing to play all three is “unsustainable”.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record and impact in 50-over internationals.

ODI record

Stokes will step away after 105 one-day internationals, with one final chance to add to his impressive statistics with bat and ball.

In 89 innings before Tuesday’s farewell appearance on his home ground at Durham, he has made 2,919 runs at an average of 39.44 and a strike rate of 95.26 runs per 100 balls.

He has bowled 87 times, taking 74 wickets at 41.79, and added 49 catches.

Batting

Ben Stokes hits out against New Zealand during the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s
Ben Stokes played the innings of his life in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s (Nick Potts/PA)

Stokes has hit three ODI centuries, despite batting at number five or below in all but 13 of his 89 innings.

He made 101 against both Bangladesh in October 2016 and South Africa in May 2017 before going one run better with 102 not out against Australia another month later.

The innings that will live longest in the memory, though, is his 84 not out against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s to tie the game – he added eight of England’s 15 in the super over as they sealed a dramatic win.

Stokes had earlier hit 89 against both South Africa and Australia to finish the tournament with 465 runs at an average of 66.42 and a strike rate of 93.18 – only India’s Rohit Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Australia’s Aaron Finch made more runs quicker than Stokes in that World Cup.

He has 21 half-centuries in addition to his three tons and since his debut in August 2011, Stokes ranks sixth in ODI runs for England behind Joe Root, fellow recent retiree Eoin Morgan, new captain Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

Bowling and fielding

Ben Stokes, centre, celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Matthew Wade during his only ODI five-for
Stokes took his only five-wicket haul in one of his earliest ODIs against Australia (Chris Ison/PA)

Stokes’ best bowling performances came early in his ODI career, with the balance shifting firmly to his batting as his time in the side progressed.

Barring a final flourish in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, he will finish with only one five-wicket haul and one other four-wicket innings – both of which came in his first 14 ODIs, and his first eight innings bowling.

He took five for 61 against Australia in Southampton in September 2013 and never improved on those figures, though his four for 38 against the same opposition in Perth four months later was arguably a more impressive performance. Having also made 70 batting at number three, he was named player of the match in England’s two-wicket win.

Since the start of the 2019 World Cup, Stokes has taken only 10 wickets in 20 games in the format, going wicketless in 12 of 18 innings. He had three-wicket hauls against Bangladesh during that World Cup and India in Pune last year.

Nevertheless, Stokes ranks seventh in ODI wickets for England since his debut, behind Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Steven Finn, Liam Plunkett, Moeen Ali and David Willey.

He twice took three catches in an innings, in wins over New Zealand and India in 2018, and his 49 grabs include some stunners – perhaps most spectacularly his diving, one-handed boundary effort to remove South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo in the 2019 World Cup opener.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier