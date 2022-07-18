Rangers players past and present pay respects at Andy Goram’s funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers players past and present have turned out in Glasgow to pay respect to Andy Goram, the man who was voted the club’s greatest goalkeeper.

Goram’s former Scotland and Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, was also present for his funeral at Wellington Church in Glasgow’s west end.

The former Scotland international footballer and cricketer died aged 58 earlier this month following a short battle with oesophageal cancer.

Former Ibrox players Ally McCoist and John Brown plus former goalkeeper Alan Rough, who played alongside Goram for Scotland and Hibernian, were among those carrying the coffin into the church.

Andy Goram during his Rangers days (PA)

Other former Gers players who arrived at the church included Stuart McCall, Mark Hateley, Trevor Steven, Marvin Andrews, Alex Rae, Derek McInnes and Barry Ferguson, and former Ibrox manager Alex McLeish was also there.

Current Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was also there along with captain James Tavernier and players such as Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, John Lundstram and goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Robby McCrorie.

The funeral cortege earlier drove by Ibrox Stadium, where hundreds of people lined both sides of Edmiston Drive to pay their respects.

Floral tributes were left on the main steps of the stadium, including one in the shape of a pair of goalkeeper gloves and others that spelled out ‘Goalie’ and ‘Papa’.

Fans paid their respects at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bury-born Goram started his career with Oldham before following in the footsteps of his father, Lewis, and becoming a Hibs goalkeeper.

He signed for Rangers in 1991 and won five Scottish titles and five domestic cups.

After leaving Ibrox and quitting international football in 1998 with 43 caps and appearances at European Championships in 1992 and 1996, Goram went on to play for Notts County, Sheffield United, Motherwell, Manchester United, Coventry, Queen of the South and Elgin City.